FCA CORP /TX recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

791 Town & Country Blvd, Suite 250 Houston, TX 77024

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 180 stocks valued at a total of $254.00Mil. The top holdings were VEA(3.00%), VGT(2.90%), and BSCN(2.86%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were FCA CORP /TX’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, FCA CORP /TX bought 31,587 shares of BATS:JPST for a total holding of 44,274. The trade had a 0.62% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $50.08.

On 08/13/2022, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF traded for a price of $50.14 per share and a market cap of $20.46Bil. The stock has returned -0.42% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

The guru established a new position worth 26,774 shares in NYSE:VZ, giving the stock a 0.54% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $50.59 during the quarter.

On 08/13/2022, Verizon Communications Inc traded for a price of $45.15 per share and a market cap of $189.62Bil. The stock has returned -14.25% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Verizon Communications Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 9.03, a price-book ratio of 2.20, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.11, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 7.70 and a price-sales ratio of 1.39.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.78, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

The guru sold out of their 12,813-share investment in ARCA:XLC. Previously, the stock had a 0.31% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $60.22 during the quarter.

On 08/13/2022, Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund traded for a price of $59.56 per share and a market cap of $10.40Bil. The stock has returned -27.74% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund has a price-earnings ratio of 15.68 and a price-book ratio of 2.86.

During the quarter, FCA CORP /TX bought 38,212 shares of NAS:BSCQ for a total holding of 55,254. The trade had a 0.29% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $19.38.

On 08/13/2022, Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF traded for a price of $19.6154 per share and a market cap of $1.16Bil. The stock has returned -6.99% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

The guru established a new position worth 4,223 shares in NYSE:WM, giving the stock a 0.25% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $156.66 during the quarter.

On 08/13/2022, Waste Management Inc traded for a price of $171.74 per share and a market cap of $70.99Bil. The stock has returned 16.06% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Waste Management Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 33.55, a price-book ratio of 9.87, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 5.99, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 16.36 and a price-sales ratio of 3.78.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.11, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.