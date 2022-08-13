BERKSHIRE ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC/PA recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

46 PUBLIC SQUARE WILKES BARRE, PA 18701

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 221 stocks valued at a total of $1.53Bil. The top holdings were ABBV(3.92%), MSFT(3.62%), and CVX(3.60%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were BERKSHIRE ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC/PA’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 54,106 shares in NYSE:DE, giving the stock a 1.06% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $368.92 during the quarter.

On 08/13/2022, Deere & Co traded for a price of $368.16 per share and a market cap of $112.52Bil. The stock has returned -3.42% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Deere & Co has a price-earnings ratio of 19.20, a price-book ratio of 5.95, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.07, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 16.88 and a price-sales ratio of 2.50.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.05, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

The guru established a new position worth 80,006 shares in ARCA:VB, giving the stock a 0.92% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $192.82 during the quarter.

On 08/13/2022, Vanguard Small Cap ETF traded for a price of $205.49 per share and a market cap of $44.81Bil. The stock has returned -7.09% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Small Cap ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 12.81 and a price-book ratio of 2.06.

The guru established a new position worth 80,721 shares in ARCA:SLY, giving the stock a 0.42% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $86.1 during the quarter.

On 08/13/2022, SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF traded for a price of $91.53 per share and a market cap of $1.82Bil. The stock has returned -4.23% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 12.73 and a price-book ratio of 1.80.

The guru established a new position worth 27,458 shares in ARCA:IWF, giving the stock a 0.39% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $240.42 during the quarter.

On 08/13/2022, iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF traded for a price of $255.95 per share and a market cap of $67.19Bil. The stock has returned -9.01% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 25.69 and a price-book ratio of 9.01.

The guru established a new position worth 83,053 shares in ARCA:SCHG, giving the stock a 0.31% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $64.03 during the quarter.

On 08/13/2022, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF traded for a price of $68.76 per share and a market cap of $15.97Bil. The stock has returned -9.05% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 27.53 and a price-book ratio of 7.15.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.