CAPE COD FIVE CENTS SAVINGS BANK recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 197 stocks valued at a total of $890.00Mil. The top holdings were IVV(8.30%), IJH(5.90%), and IEFA(4.58%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were CAPE COD FIVE CENTS SAVINGS BANK’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 337,466 shares in ARCA:BIV, giving the stock a 2.94% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $78.04 during the quarter.

On 08/13/2022, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF traded for a price of $79.09 per share and a market cap of $12.60Bil. The stock has returned -9.65% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

CAPE COD FIVE CENTS SAVINGS BANK reduced their investment in ARCA:SPTS by 356,856 shares. The trade had a 1.07% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $29.48.

On 08/13/2022, SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF traded for a price of $29.38 per share and a market cap of $3.40Bil. The stock has returned -3.74% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

CAPE COD FIVE CENTS SAVINGS BANK reduced their investment in NAS:USIG by 157,268 shares. The trade had a 0.87% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $51.87.

On 08/13/2022, iShares U.S. Credit Bond ETF traded for a price of $52.38 per share and a market cap of $7.10Bil. The stock has returned -11.58% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

CAPE COD FIVE CENTS SAVINGS BANK reduced their investment in ARCA:HYLB by 192,260 shares. The trade had a 0.73% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $35.3.

On 08/13/2022, Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF traded for a price of $36.1 per share and a market cap of $4.47Bil. The stock has returned -5.79% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

CAPE COD FIVE CENTS SAVINGS BANK reduced their investment in NAS:EMB by 70,305 shares. The trade had a 0.69% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $89.43.

On 08/13/2022, iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF traded for a price of $90.17 per share and a market cap of $16.32Bil. The stock has returned -15.78% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

