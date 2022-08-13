HUTCHINSON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT/CA recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

700 LARKSPUR LANDING CIRCLE LARKSPUR, CA 94939

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 72 stocks valued at a total of $386.00Mil. The top holdings were BRK.B(6.82%), PGR(6.07%), and BAC(5.81%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were HUTCHINSON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT/CA’s top five trades of the quarter.

HUTCHINSON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT/CA reduced their investment in NYSE:VLO by 57,575 shares. The trade had a 1.36% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $118.1.

On 08/13/2022, Valero Energy Corp traded for a price of $115.19 per share and a market cap of $45.38Bil. The stock has returned 77.12% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Valero Energy Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 6.64, a price-book ratio of 2.16, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 4.33 and a price-sales ratio of 0.30.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.87, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

During the quarter, HUTCHINSON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT/CA bought 83,607 shares of NYSE:WFC for a total holding of 107,696. The trade had a 0.85% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $43.96.

On 08/13/2022, Wells Fargo & Co traded for a price of $45.94 per share and a market cap of $174.25Bil. The stock has returned -8.23% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Wells Fargo & Co has a price-earnings ratio of 11.01, a price-book ratio of 1.10, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.90 and a price-sales ratio of 2.44.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.01, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

During the quarter, HUTCHINSON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT/CA bought 99,590 shares of ARCA:DFAU for a total holding of 108,234. The trade had a 0.68% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $28.67.

On 08/13/2022, Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF traded for a price of $29.95 per share and a market cap of $2.60Bil. The stock has returned -2.79% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a price-book ratio of 3.18.

The guru sold out of their 28,800-share investment in ARCA:VT. Previously, the stock had a 0.68% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $92.02 during the quarter.

On 08/13/2022, Vanguard Total World Stock ETF traded for a price of $94.35 per share and a market cap of $24.33Bil. The stock has returned -8.78% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 14.82 and a price-book ratio of 2.20.

During the quarter, HUTCHINSON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT/CA bought 14,987 shares of NAS:VRSN for a total holding of 83,154. The trade had a 0.65% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $184.05.

On 08/13/2022, VeriSign Inc traded for a price of $202.09 per share and a market cap of $21.68Bil. The stock has returned -3.90% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, VeriSign Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 27.52, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 4.11, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 23.53 and a price-sales ratio of 16.25.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.85, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

