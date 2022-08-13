HAVERFORD TRUST CO recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

Haverford Trust Co. is a private investment management firm based out of Radnor, Pennsylvania. The company was established in 1979 in the Rittenhouse Square and has grown from its inception to now have over $8.2 billion in total assets under management. The firm would expand its services in the 1980s and onwards, creating a state chartered trust company and a bank registered under the Federal Reserve System. Haverford Trust Co would continue to grow and relocate to its current headquarters in Radnor after the turn of the millennia. The company would then expand its offerings, which includes mutual funds, retirement services, and new portfolios with a global strategy. Haverford Trust Co currently operates with 75 employees as a subsidiary of Drexel Morgan & Co. and provides a variety of services to its clients. The company caters to individuals and families, institutions, endowments, private foundations, employers, charities, trusts, estates, financial advisors, and others. Haverford Trust Co conducts its research internally, utilizing its Quality Investing philosophy that focuses on stability and growth with a long term perspective. The company invests most heavily in the finance sector, which alone makes up almost a third of its total asset allocations, and also invests in the consumer staples, information technology, health care, consumer discretionary, industrials, and energy sectors, among others to a lesser degree, in order of decreasing allocation. Haverford Trust Co’s top 10 holdings make up under a third of its total allocations and the company has a relatively low turnover rate of approximately 7.6%. The company currently offers a wide variety of products including its Quality Growth, Quality Dividend Yield, Quality Global, Quality Growth Stock Fund, Municipal Strategy, and Taxable Strategy in its Quality Equity Portfolios and Quality Fixed Income Portfolios. Haverford Trust Co. also provides banking services and financial advisors and consultants under its investment management division.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 333 stocks valued at a total of $7.67Bil. The top holdings were AAPL(4.66%), MSFT(4.43%), and IEMG(3.41%).

HAVERFORD TRUST CO reduced their investment in NYSE:ICE by 627,193 shares. The trade had a 0.95% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $107.3.

On 08/13/2022, Intercontinental Exchange Inc traded for a price of $109.68 per share and a market cap of $61.25Bil. The stock has returned -5.88% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 18.37, a price-book ratio of 2.67, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.04, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.16 and a price-sales ratio of 6.51.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.88, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

HAVERFORD TRUST CO reduced their investment in NYSE:ECL by 442,508 shares. The trade had a 0.9% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $166.01.

On 08/13/2022, Ecolab Inc traded for a price of $174.09 per share and a market cap of $49.61Bil. The stock has returned -19.80% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Ecolab Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 45.34, a price-book ratio of 6.98, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 23.56 and a price-sales ratio of 3.71.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.74, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

HAVERFORD TRUST CO reduced their investment in NAS:CMCSA by 1,655,117 shares. The trade had a 0.89% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $42.94.

On 08/13/2022, Comcast Corp traded for a price of $40 per share and a market cap of $176.53Bil. The stock has returned -30.48% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Comcast Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 13.08, a price-book ratio of 1.92, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.79, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 7.22 and a price-sales ratio of 1.50.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.76, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

During the quarter, HAVERFORD TRUST CO bought 229,213 shares of NYSE:AON for a total holding of 231,984. The trade had a 0.81% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $288.04.

On 08/13/2022, Aon PLC traded for a price of $301.48 per share and a market cap of $63.59Bil. The stock has returned 10.41% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Aon PLC has a price-earnings ratio of 43.26, a price-book ratio of 93.25, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.28, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 26.77 and a price-sales ratio of 5.33.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.11, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

During the quarter, HAVERFORD TRUST CO bought 80,220 shares of NAS:COST for a total holding of 335,919. The trade had a 0.5% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $508.38.

On 08/13/2022, Costco Wholesale Corp traded for a price of $537.21 per share and a market cap of $237.96Bil. The stock has returned 21.38% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Costco Wholesale Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 42.32, a price-book ratio of 11.94, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 4.03, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 24.39 and a price-sales ratio of 1.10.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.13, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

