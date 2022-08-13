Navellier & Associates Inc recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 273 stocks valued at a total of $466.00Mil. The top holdings were NVDA(3.54%), COP(2.42%), and EOG(2.19%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Navellier & Associates Inc’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 41,237-share investment in NYSE:WST. Previously, the stock had a 2.89% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $326.75 during the quarter.

On 08/13/2022, West Pharmaceutical Services Inc traded for a price of $340.98 per share and a market cap of $25.25Bil. The stock has returned -20.52% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, West Pharmaceutical Services Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 37.84, a price-book ratio of 10.42, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.71, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 27.28 and a price-sales ratio of 8.88.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.85, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

During the quarter, Navellier & Associates Inc bought 104,540 shares of NYSE:BG for a total holding of 108,979. The trade had a 2.03% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $110.95.

On 08/13/2022, Bunge Ltd traded for a price of $101.24 per share and a market cap of $15.38Bil. The stock has returned 30.66% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Bunge Ltd has a price-earnings ratio of 8.71, a price-book ratio of 1.78, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 7.73 and a price-sales ratio of 0.23.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.08, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

During the quarter, Navellier & Associates Inc bought 111,691 shares of NYSE:ADM for a total holding of 117,041. The trade had a 1.86% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $87.46.

On 08/13/2022, Archer-Daniels Midland Co traded for a price of $86.6 per share and a market cap of $48.54Bil. The stock has returned 42.58% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Archer-Daniels Midland Co has a price-earnings ratio of 13.62, a price-book ratio of 1.99, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.79, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 10.42 and a price-sales ratio of 0.51.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.14, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

The guru sold out of their 153,538-share investment in NYSE:JCI. Previously, the stock had a 1.72% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $55.86 during the quarter.

On 08/13/2022, Johnson Controls International PLC traded for a price of $58.05 per share and a market cap of $39.99Bil. The stock has returned -18.68% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Johnson Controls International PLC has a price-earnings ratio of 38.97, a price-book ratio of 2.49, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 7.49, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 16.11 and a price-sales ratio of 1.63.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.00, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

The guru sold out of their 56,760-share investment in NAS:GOOG. Previously, the stock had a 1.35% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $118.5 during the quarter.

On 08/13/2022, Alphabet Inc traded for a price of $122.65 per share and a market cap of $1,592.94Bil. The stock has returned -11.37% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Alphabet Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 22.65, a price-book ratio of 6.22, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.85, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 14.94 and a price-sales ratio of 5.94.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.90, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

