JENSEN INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 82 stocks valued at a total of $12.08Bil. The top holdings were PEP(6.65%), MSFT(6.48%), and GOOGL(6.04%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were JENSEN INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 2,581,210 shares in NYSE:BALL, giving the stock a 1.47% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $76.11 during the quarter.

On 08/13/2022, Ball Corp traded for a price of $59.47 per share and a market cap of $18.69Bil. The stock has returned -32.62% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Ball Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 26.31, a price-book ratio of 5.39, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.80, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 15.26 and a price-sales ratio of 1.27.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.56, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

JENSEN INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC reduced their investment in NYSE:MMM by 747,775 shares. The trade had a 0.83% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $144.62.

On 08/13/2022, 3M Co traded for a price of $152.24 per share and a market cap of $86.72Bil. The stock has returned -21.47% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, 3M Co has a price-earnings ratio of 21.25, a price-book ratio of 6.30, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 10.12, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.70 and a price-sales ratio of 2.52.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.83, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

JENSEN INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC reduced their investment in NAS:CTSH by 919,193 shares. The trade had a 0.61% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $76.74.

On 08/13/2022, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp traded for a price of $69.78 per share and a market cap of $36.13Bil. The stock has returned -7.48% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 16.19, a price-book ratio of 3.04, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.52, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 9.99 and a price-sales ratio of 1.89.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.83, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

During the quarter, JENSEN INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC bought 256,392 shares of NYSE:ACN for a total holding of 2,015,402. The trade had a 0.59% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $301.06.

On 08/13/2022, Accenture PLC traded for a price of $320.44 per share and a market cap of $202.69Bil. The stock has returned 0.80% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Accenture PLC has a price-earnings ratio of 31.09, a price-book ratio of 9.48, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.73, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 18.21 and a price-sales ratio of 3.46.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.97, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

During the quarter, JENSEN INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC bought 439,485 shares of NYSE:MMC for a total holding of 2,037,800. The trade had a 0.57% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $160.42.

On 08/13/2022, Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc traded for a price of $172.72 per share and a market cap of $86.19Bil. The stock has returned 15.78% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 26.05, a price-book ratio of 8.06, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.37, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 17.83 and a price-sales ratio of 4.27.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.19, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

