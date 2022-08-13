AMERICAN CENTURY COMPANIES INC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

4500 MAIN STREET KANSAS CITY, MO 64111

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 2210 stocks valued at a total of $121.86Bil. The top holdings were MSFT(4.51%), AAPL(3.80%), and GOOGL(2.82%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were AMERICAN CENTURY COMPANIES INC’s top five trades of the quarter.

AMERICAN CENTURY COMPANIES INC reduced their investment in NAS:META by 2,643,882 shares. The trade had a 0.4% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $193.38.

On 08/13/2022, Meta Platforms Inc traded for a price of $180.5 per share and a market cap of $485.10Bil. The stock has returned -50.23% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Meta Platforms Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 14.73, a price-book ratio of 3.80, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.55, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 9.41 and a price-sales ratio of 4.12.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.47, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

AMERICAN CENTURY COMPANIES INC reduced their investment in NAS:TXN by 2,996,969 shares. The trade had a 0.38% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $168.47.

On 08/13/2022, Texas Instruments Inc traded for a price of $185.38 per share and a market cap of $169.38Bil. The stock has returned 1.12% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Texas Instruments Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 20.27, a price-book ratio of 12.04, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.07, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 15.22 and a price-sales ratio of 8.84.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.94, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

AMERICAN CENTURY COMPANIES INC reduced their investment in NAS:PYPL by 4,352,379 shares. The trade had a 0.35% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $87.21.

On 08/13/2022, PayPal Holdings Inc traded for a price of $101.1 per share and a market cap of $116.92Bil. The stock has returned -63.18% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, PayPal Holdings Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 57.44, a price-book ratio of 5.85, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.54, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 28.40 and a price-sales ratio of 4.44.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.31, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

AMERICAN CENTURY COMPANIES INC reduced their investment in NAS:ADBE by 1,021,217 shares. The trade had a 0.32% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $407.76.

On 08/13/2022, Adobe Inc traded for a price of $445.67 per share and a market cap of $208.57Bil. The stock has returned -29.74% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Adobe Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 43.52, a price-book ratio of 15.01, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.48, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 30.33 and a price-sales ratio of 12.76.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.73, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

AMERICAN CENTURY COMPANIES INC reduced their investment in NAS:NFLX by 948,954 shares. The trade had a 0.25% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $224.13.

On 08/13/2022, Netflix Inc traded for a price of $249.3 per share and a market cap of $110.87Bil. The stock has returned -51.19% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Netflix Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 22.15, a price-book ratio of 5.81, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.78, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 5.96 and a price-sales ratio of 3.65.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.40, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.