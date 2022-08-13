SMITH, MOORE & CO. recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 393 stocks valued at a total of $648.00Mil. The top holdings were VTI(5.32%), IVV(4.73%), and MDY(3.58%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were SMITH, MOORE & CO.’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, SMITH, MOORE & CO. bought 133,596 shares of NAS:CDC for a total holding of 272,721. The trade had a 1.36% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $69.5.

On 08/13/2022, VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd traded for a price of $69.26 per share and a market cap of $2.13Bil. The stock has returned 6.70% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd has a price-earnings ratio of 14.45 and a price-book ratio of 2.15.

The guru established a new position worth 103,751 shares in BATS:COWZ, giving the stock a 0.69% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $47.91 during the quarter.

On 08/13/2022, Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF traded for a price of $48.18 per share and a market cap of $7.18Bil. The stock has returned 8.68% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 6.89 and a price-book ratio of 1.97.

During the quarter, SMITH, MOORE & CO. bought 8,532 shares of ARCA:IVV for a total holding of 80,817. The trade had a 0.5% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $411.02.

On 08/13/2022, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF traded for a price of $429.25 per share and a market cap of $318.74Bil. The stock has returned -2.61% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 18.89 and a price-book ratio of 3.64.

During the quarter, SMITH, MOORE & CO. bought 9,531 shares of ARCA:IWF for a total holding of 14,825. The trade had a 0.32% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $240.42.

On 08/13/2022, iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF traded for a price of $255.95 per share and a market cap of $67.19Bil. The stock has returned -9.01% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 25.69 and a price-book ratio of 9.01.

SMITH, MOORE & CO. reduced their investment in ARCA:IWN by 12,936 shares. The trade had a 0.29% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $148.57.

On 08/13/2022, iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF traded for a price of $158.47 per share and a market cap of $13.09Bil. The stock has returned -0.84% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9.60 and a price-book ratio of 1.19.

