CYPRESS ASSET MANAGEMENT INC/TX recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 121 stocks valued at a total of $280.00Mil. The top holdings were AAPL(6.46%), MSFT(4.34%), and PEP(3.55%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were CYPRESS ASSET MANAGEMENT INC/TX’s top five trades of the quarter.

CYPRESS ASSET MANAGEMENT INC/TX reduced their investment in NAS:AAPL by 6,975 shares. The trade had a 0.36% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $151.81.

On 08/13/2022, Apple Inc traded for a price of $172.1 per share and a market cap of $2,765.78Bil. The stock has returned 16.19% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Apple Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 28.38, a price-book ratio of 47.64, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.00, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 21.54 and a price-sales ratio of 7.33.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.02, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

The guru sold out of their 2,768-share investment in NAS:NFLX. Previously, the stock had a 0.3% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $224.13 during the quarter.

On 08/13/2022, Netflix Inc traded for a price of $249.3 per share and a market cap of $110.87Bil. The stock has returned -51.19% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Netflix Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 22.15, a price-book ratio of 5.81, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.78, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 5.96 and a price-sales ratio of 3.65.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.40, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

CYPRESS ASSET MANAGEMENT INC/TX reduced their investment in NAS:SBUX by 8,571 shares. The trade had a 0.23% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $77.03.

On 08/13/2022, Starbucks Corp traded for a price of $88.31 per share and a market cap of $101.33Bil. The stock has returned -22.01% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Starbucks Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 24.86, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 5.07, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 16.46 and a price-sales ratio of 3.22.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.76, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

CYPRESS ASSET MANAGEMENT INC/TX reduced their investment in NAS:META by 3,180 shares. The trade had a 0.21% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $193.38.

On 08/13/2022, Meta Platforms Inc traded for a price of $180.5 per share and a market cap of $485.10Bil. The stock has returned -50.23% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Meta Platforms Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 14.73, a price-book ratio of 3.80, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.55, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 9.41 and a price-sales ratio of 4.12.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.47, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

CYPRESS ASSET MANAGEMENT INC/TX reduced their investment in NAS:PYPL by 5,361 shares. The trade had a 0.18% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $87.21.

On 08/13/2022, PayPal Holdings Inc traded for a price of $101.1 per share and a market cap of $116.92Bil. The stock has returned -63.18% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, PayPal Holdings Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 57.44, a price-book ratio of 5.85, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.54, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 28.40 and a price-sales ratio of 4.44.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.31, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

