PAYDEN & RYGEL recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 138 stocks valued at a total of $1.67Bil. The top holdings were LLY(2.97%), UNH(2.83%), and PFE(2.62%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were PAYDEN & RYGEL’s top five trades of the quarter.

PAYDEN & RYGEL reduced their investment in ARCA:LQD by 497,500 shares. The trade had a 3.04% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $112.46.

On 08/13/2022, iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF traded for a price of $114.24 per share and a market cap of $36.24Bil. The stock has returned -12.90% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

The guru sold out of their 472,000-share investment in NAS:EMB. Previously, the stock had a 2.33% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $89.43 during the quarter.

On 08/13/2022, iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF traded for a price of $90.17 per share and a market cap of $16.32Bil. The stock has returned -15.78% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

PAYDEN & RYGEL reduced their investment in NAS:MSFT by 101,900 shares. The trade had a 1.59% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $271.99.

On 08/13/2022, Microsoft Corp traded for a price of $291.91 per share and a market cap of $2,177.03Bil. The stock has returned 1.56% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Microsoft Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 30.28, a price-book ratio of 13.08, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.47, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 21.29 and a price-sales ratio of 11.09.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.96, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

PAYDEN & RYGEL reduced their investment in NYSE:MDT by 276,400 shares. The trade had a 1.55% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $101.48.

On 08/13/2022, Medtronic PLC traded for a price of $94.82 per share and a market cap of $125.99Bil. The stock has returned -23.63% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Medtronic PLC has a price-earnings ratio of 25.42, a price-book ratio of 2.41, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 15.89 and a price-sales ratio of 4.04.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.82, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

During the quarter, PAYDEN & RYGEL bought 137,100 shares of NYSE:UPS for a total holding of 145,600. The trade had a 1.51% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $182.9.

On 08/13/2022, United Parcel Service Inc traded for a price of $204.89 per share and a market cap of $177.98Bil. The stock has returned 9.22% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, United Parcel Service Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 16.47, a price-book ratio of 10.93, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.87, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 10.70 and a price-sales ratio of 1.79.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.03, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

