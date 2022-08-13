ATLANTA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT CO L L C recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

Atlanta Capital Management Co. is a private investment management company that was founded in 1969 and incorporated in 1971. The company specializes in stocks with “demonstrated histories of consistent growth and stability in earnings, and bonds with stable and predictable cash flows, and low credit and event risk,” establishing its investment philosophy in the 1970s. The company would grow and begin offering a variety of strategies in the 1990s and become Calvert Investment’s sole sub-advisor to its Calvert Equity Portfolio. In 2001, the company would sell a majority interest to Eaton Vance Corporation to be able to diversify its business into mutual funds and managed accounts, becoming the sole sub-advisor to the Eaton Vance Atlanta Capital Small Cap Fund and Eaton Vance Atlanta Capital Large Cap Growth Fund. The company currently operates as an independent subsidiary of Eaton Vance Corp., with approximately 14% of the company owned by its employees. The company has over $16.5 billion in total assets under management spread over 260 accounts, with over half of its assets being sub-advised mutual funds and the rest made of tax-exempt assets (30%), and taxable assets. Atlanta Capital Management invests primarily in the growth stocks of companies, using a fundamental analysis with a bottom up stock picking approach to create and manage its portfolios. The company measures its performances using the Russell 1000 Index, Russell 2500 Index, Russell 2000 Index, S&P 500 Index, and Merill Lynch and Barclays indices. Most of its investments are vested in the technology, financial, and services sectors, which together make up approximately 60% of its total investment allocation, and also include the health care, consumer cyclical and noncyclical, capital goods, basic materials, and transportation sectors, in order of decreasing sector allocation. The company currently offers a variety of investment strategies including High Quality Growth Plus, Socially Responsible, High Quality Premier, and High Quality SMID Cap.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 166 stocks valued at a total of $23.22Bil. The top holdings were WRB(2.64%), CSL(2.50%), and MKL(2.21%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were ATLANTA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT CO L L C’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 2,943,042-share investment in NAS:XRAY. Previously, the stock had a 0.54% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $40.58 during the quarter.

On 08/13/2022, Dentsply Sirona Inc traded for a price of $37.65 per share and a market cap of $8.11Bil. The stock has returned -35.39% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Dentsply Sirona Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 22.28, a price-book ratio of 1.64, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 11.39 and a price-sales ratio of 1.97.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.64, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

The guru sold out of their 470,262-share investment in NAS:PEP. Previously, the stock had a 0.29% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $168.33 during the quarter.

On 08/13/2022, PepsiCo Inc traded for a price of $177.33 per share and a market cap of $244.73Bil. The stock has returned 17.18% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, PepsiCo Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 26.70, a price-book ratio of 13.18, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 6.85, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 16.68 and a price-sales ratio of 3.00.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.03, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

The guru sold out of their 1,063,736-share investment in NAS:MDLZ. Previously, the stock had a 0.25% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $63.16 during the quarter.

On 08/13/2022, Mondelez International Inc traded for a price of $64.2 per share and a market cap of $87.99Bil. The stock has returned 5.15% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Mondelez International Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 23.37, a price-book ratio of 3.22, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.52, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 18.67 and a price-sales ratio of 3.01.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.96, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

The guru established a new position worth 804,552 shares in NAS:PYPL, giving the stock a 0.24% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $87.21 during the quarter.

On 08/13/2022, PayPal Holdings Inc traded for a price of $101.1 per share and a market cap of $116.92Bil. The stock has returned -63.18% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, PayPal Holdings Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 57.44, a price-book ratio of 5.85, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.54, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 28.40 and a price-sales ratio of 4.44.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.31, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

ATLANTA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT CO L L C reduced their investment in NYSE:WRB by 980,872 shares. The trade had a 0.24% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $68.18.

On 08/13/2022, WR Berkley Corp traded for a price of $65.93 per share and a market cap of $17.49Bil. The stock has returned 34.66% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, WR Berkley Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 13.87, a price-book ratio of 2.69, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.67, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 10.13 and a price-sales ratio of 1.76.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.05, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

