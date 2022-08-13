CBRE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LISTED REAL ASSETS LLC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 121 stocks valued at a total of $6.38Bil. The top holdings were PLD(7.02%), EQIX(5.48%), and O(3.88%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were CBRE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LISTED REAL ASSETS LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, CBRE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LISTED REAL ASSETS LLC bought 271,061 shares of NAS:EQIX for a total holding of 532,395. The trade had a 2.79% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $693.4.

On 08/13/2022, Equinix Inc traded for a price of $704.56 per share and a market cap of $64.17Bil. The stock has returned -11.73% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Equinix Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 100.21, a price-book ratio of 6.03, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 14.32, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 27.89 and a price-sales ratio of 9.25.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.88, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

CBRE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LISTED REAL ASSETS LLC reduced their investment in NAS:REG by 1,602,283 shares. The trade had a 1.59% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $66.39.

On 08/13/2022, Regency Centers Corp traded for a price of $66.3 per share and a market cap of $11.34Bil. The stock has returned 3.58% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Regency Centers Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 23.43, a price-book ratio of 1.83, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 7.32, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 16.05 and a price-sales ratio of 9.39.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.01, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

The guru sold out of their 1,920,092-share investment in NYSE:ACC. Previously, the stock had a 1.49% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $63.21 during the quarter.

On 08/13/2022, American Campus Communities Inc traded for a price of $65.42 per share and a market cap of $9.12Bil. The stock has returned 36.44% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, American Campus Communities Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 130.84, a price-book ratio of 2.94, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 81.78, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 27.34 and a price-sales ratio of 9.05.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.31, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

The guru sold out of their 3,062,200-share investment in NYSE:HTA. Previously, the stock had a 1.33% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $29.72 during the quarter.

On 08/13/2022, Healthcare Trust of America Inc traded for a price of $29.19 per share and a market cap of $6.69Bil. The stock has returned 23.00% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Healthcare Trust of America Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 69.50, a price-book ratio of 2.08, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 20.14 and a price-sales ratio of 8.52.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.99, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

CBRE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LISTED REAL ASSETS LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:CCI by 470,186 shares. The trade had a 1.21% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $181.98.

On 08/13/2022, Crown Castle Inc traded for a price of $181.68 per share and a market cap of $78.67Bil. The stock has returned -3.05% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Crown Castle Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 51.06, a price-book ratio of 10.00, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 6.55, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 27.40 and a price-sales ratio of 11.69.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.97, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

