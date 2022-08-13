CAPITAL MANAGEMENT ASSOCIATES /NY/ recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 74 stocks valued at a total of $68.00Mil. The top holdings were MSFT(6.99%), BX(5.23%), and AAPL(5.12%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were CAPITAL MANAGEMENT ASSOCIATES /NY/’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 7,786-share investment in NAS:SMH. Previously, the stock had a 2.25% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $232.86 during the quarter.

On 08/13/2022, VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF traded for a price of $245.37 per share and a market cap of $7.11Bil. The stock has returned -5.39% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 18.01 and a price-book ratio of 4.58.

The guru sold out of their 40,000-share investment in NYSE:FCX. Previously, the stock had a 2.13% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $40.18 during the quarter.

On 08/13/2022, Freeport-McMoRan Inc traded for a price of $31.62 per share and a market cap of $45.19Bil. The stock has returned -16.27% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Freeport-McMoRan Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 9.62, a price-book ratio of 3.06, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 4.15 and a price-sales ratio of 1.90.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.81, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

The guru sold out of their 16,500-share investment in NYSE:CF. Previously, the stock had a 1.82% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $97.27 during the quarter.

On 08/13/2022, CF Industries Holdings Inc traded for a price of $104.52 per share and a market cap of $20.83Bil. The stock has returned 116.64% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, CF Industries Holdings Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 8.56, a price-book ratio of 4.64, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.28, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 4.03 and a price-sales ratio of 2.17.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.91, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

The guru sold out of their 40,500-share investment in ARCA:GDX. Previously, the stock had a 1.67% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $33.8 during the quarter.

On 08/13/2022, VanEck Gold Miners ETF traded for a price of $27.22 per share and a market cap of $11.30Bil. The stock has returned -13.89% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 16.48 and a price-book ratio of 1.43.

The guru established a new position worth 13,100 shares in NYSE:NEE, giving the stock a 1.49% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $76.27 during the quarter.

On 08/13/2022, NextEra Energy Inc traded for a price of $90.47 per share and a market cap of $177.75Bil. The stock has returned 10.95% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, NextEra Energy Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 69.05, a price-book ratio of 4.88, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 33.51 and a price-sales ratio of 10.21.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.18, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

