Ameritas Investment Partners, Inc. recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 3051 stocks valued at a total of $2.31Bil. The top holdings were AAPL(3.39%), MSFT(2.86%), and VOO(2.44%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Ameritas Investment Partners, Inc.’s top five trades of the quarter.

Ameritas Investment Partners, Inc. reduced their investment in NAS:WDC by 6,795,767 shares. The trade had a 0.24% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $53.08.

On 08/13/2022, Western Digital Corp traded for a price of $50.67 per share and a market cap of $15.87Bil. The stock has returned -18.77% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Western Digital Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 10.66, a price-book ratio of 1.29, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 6.16 and a price-sales ratio of 0.86.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.90, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

Ameritas Investment Partners, Inc. reduced their investment in NYSE:CPT by 32,740 shares. The trade had a 0.2% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $148.52.

On 08/13/2022, Camden Property Trust traded for a price of $145.72 per share and a market cap of $15.52Bil. The stock has returned 2.92% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Camden Property Trust has a price-earnings ratio of 19.15, a price-book ratio of 3.03, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.38 and a price-sales ratio of 12.22.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.12, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

Ameritas Investment Partners, Inc. reduced their investment in NAS:IDCC by 5,397,682 shares. The trade had a 0.2% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $61.39.

On 08/13/2022, InterDigital Inc traded for a price of $55.99 per share and a market cap of $1.66Bil. The stock has returned -22.70% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, InterDigital Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 20.00, a price-book ratio of 2.44, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 6.40 and a price-sales ratio of 3.61.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.67, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

Ameritas Investment Partners, Inc. reduced their investment in NYSE:KAMN by 4,847,755 shares. The trade had a 0.18% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $37.19.

On 08/13/2022, Kaman Corp traded for a price of $34.87 per share and a market cap of $976.70Mil. The stock has returned -18.47% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Kaman Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 30.61, a price-book ratio of 1.24, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 11.84 and a price-sales ratio of 1.43.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.88, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

During the quarter, Ameritas Investment Partners, Inc. bought 12,277 shares of NAS:QQQ for a total holding of 23,844. The trade had a 0.15% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $310.63.

On 08/13/2022, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 traded for a price of $330.39 per share and a market cap of $182.64Bil. The stock has returned -9.61% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 has a price-earnings ratio of 25.48 and a price-book ratio of 6.72.

