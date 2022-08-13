BANC FUNDS CO LLC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

20 NORTH WACKER DRIVE CHICAGO, IL 60606

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 181 stocks valued at a total of $1.10Bil. The top holdings were OSBC(2.64%), AMBZ(2.19%), and FNBT(2.19%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were BANC FUNDS CO LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 374,798-share investment in NAS:STXB. Previously, the stock had a 0.77% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $26.03 during the quarter.

On 08/13/2022, Spirit of Texas Bancshares Inc traded for a price of $25.55 per share and a market cap of $446.00Mil. The stock has returned 14.59% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Spirit of Texas Bancshares Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 10.74, a price-book ratio of 1.12, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.52 and a price-sales ratio of 3.52.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.06, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

The guru established a new position worth 268,494 shares in NAS:SFNC, giving the stock a 0.52% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $24.31 during the quarter.

On 08/13/2022, Simmons First National Corp traded for a price of $25.05 per share and a market cap of $3.21Bil. The stock has returned -12.34% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Simmons First National Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 12.85, a price-book ratio of 0.98, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.48 and a price-sales ratio of 3.66.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.09, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

The guru sold out of their 137,279-share investment in NAS:LEVL. Previously, the stock had a 0.43% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $39.93 during the quarter.

On 08/13/2022, Level One Bancorp Inc traded for a price of $39.93 per share and a market cap of $310.96Mil. The stock has returned 52.14% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Level One Bancorp Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 10.11, a price-book ratio of 1.42, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.56 and a price-sales ratio of 3.05.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.32, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

BANC FUNDS CO LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:ENVA by 138,700 shares. The trade had a 0.41% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $33.16.

On 08/13/2022, Enova International Inc traded for a price of $38.15 per share and a market cap of $1.22Bil. The stock has returned 16.88% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Enova International Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 6.64, a price-book ratio of 1.11, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.18, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 8.19 and a price-sales ratio of 0.90.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.04, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

During the quarter, BANC FUNDS CO LLC bought 187,972 shares of OTCPK:AVBH for a total holding of 645,697. The trade had a 0.34% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $22.59.

On 08/13/2022, Avidbank Holdings Inc traded for a price of $20.82 per share and a market cap of $127.36Mil. The stock has returned -9.48% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.