MOGY JOEL R INVESTMENT COUNSEL INC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

315 So Beverly Drive, Suite 400 Beverly Hills, CA 90212

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 106 stocks valued at a total of $1.02Bil. The top holdings were AAPL(9.75%), MSFT(8.32%), and COST(5.07%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were MOGY JOEL R INVESTMENT COUNSEL INC’s top five trades of the quarter.

MOGY JOEL R INVESTMENT COUNSEL INC reduced their investment in NYSE:DIS by 37,942 shares. The trade had a 0.41% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $111.41.

On 08/13/2022, The Walt Disney Co traded for a price of $121.57 per share and a market cap of $221.63Bil. The stock has returned -32.19% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, The Walt Disney Co has a price-earnings ratio of 83.85, a price-book ratio of 2.38, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 24.48 and a price-sales ratio of 2.91.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.77, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

MOGY JOEL R INVESTMENT COUNSEL INC reduced their investment in NAS:AAPL by 5,880 shares. The trade had a 0.08% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $151.81.

On 08/13/2022, Apple Inc traded for a price of $172.1 per share and a market cap of $2,765.78Bil. The stock has returned 16.19% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Apple Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 28.38, a price-book ratio of 47.64, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.00, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 21.54 and a price-sales ratio of 7.33.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.02, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

MOGY JOEL R INVESTMENT COUNSEL INC reduced their investment in NAS:CSCO by 17,595 shares. The trade had a 0.08% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $47.99.

On 08/13/2022, Cisco Systems Inc traded for a price of $46.61 per share and a market cap of $193.01Bil. The stock has returned -14.68% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Cisco Systems Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 16.37, a price-book ratio of 4.80, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.27, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 10.60 and a price-sales ratio of 3.81.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.92, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

During the quarter, MOGY JOEL R INVESTMENT COUNSEL INC bought 1,998 shares of NAS:ADBE for a total holding of 53,362. The trade had a 0.07% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $407.76.

On 08/13/2022, Adobe Inc traded for a price of $445.67 per share and a market cap of $208.57Bil. The stock has returned -29.74% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Adobe Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 43.52, a price-book ratio of 15.01, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.48, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 30.33 and a price-sales ratio of 12.76.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.73, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

During the quarter, MOGY JOEL R INVESTMENT COUNSEL INC bought 4,747 shares of NAS:NVDA for a total holding of 121,282. The trade had a 0.07% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $190.07.

On 08/13/2022, NVIDIA Corp traded for a price of $187.09 per share and a market cap of $467.73Bil. The stock has returned -5.93% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, NVIDIA Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 50.17, a price-book ratio of 17.79, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.56, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 41.07 and a price-sales ratio of 16.06.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.72, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.