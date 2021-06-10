SAN DIEGO

/PRNewswire/ -- The law firm ofannounces that it has filed a class action lawsuit seeking to represent purchasers of LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: LFST) common stock issued in connection with LifeStance Health'sinitial public stock offering (the "IPO"). Captioned, No. 22-cv-06833 (S.D.N.Y.) – theclass action lawsuit charges LifeStance Health, certain of its top executives and directors, as well as the IPO's underwriters with violations of the Securities Act of 1933.: LifeStance Health is one of the nation's largest providers of virtual and in-person outpatient mental health care. LifeStance Health benefitted from the state and local lockdown orders necessitated by the COVID-19 pandemic starting in the spring of 2020. But by, several COVID-19 vaccines were being approved and administered, meaning LifeStance Health's access to clients seeking virtual mental health services would significantly decline while demand for in-person services would increase. LifeStance Health conducted its IPO on, selling 46 million shares atper share, raisingin gross proceeds.However, as theclass action lawsuit alleges, the IPO's registration statement failed to disclose the following material facts: (i) that the number of virtual visits clients were undertaking utilizing LifeStance Health was decreasing as the COVID-19 lockdowns were being lifted, thereby flatlining LifeStance Health's out-patient/virtual revenue growth; (ii) that the percentage of in-person visits clients were undertaking utilizing LifeStance Health was increasing as the COVID-19 lockdowns were being lifted, thereby causing LifeStance Health's operating expenses to increase substantially; (iii) that LifeStance Health had lost a large number of physicians due to burn-out and, as a result, its physician retention rate had fallen significantly below the 87% highlighted in the IPO's registration statement and LifeStance Health had been expending additional costs to onboard new physicians who were less productive than the outgoing physicians they were replacing; and (iv) as a result, LifeStance Health's business metrics and financial prospects were not as strong as the IPO's registration statement represented.At the time of the LifeStance Health class action lawsuit's filing, LifeStance Health common stock traded in a range of, a reduction of upwards of 73% from the price the shares were sold at in the IPO.The plaintiff is represented by Robbins Geller, which hasin prosecuting investor class actions including actions involving financial fraud. You can view a copy of the complaint: The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 permits any investor who purchased LifeStance Health common stock issued in connection with the IPO to seek appointment as lead plaintiff in theclass action lawsuit. A lead plaintiff is generally the movant with the greatest financial interest in the relief sought by the putative class who is also typical and adequate of the putative class. A lead plaintiff acts on behalf of all other class members in directing theclass action lawsuit. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice to litigate theclass action lawsuit. An investor's ability to share in any potential future recovery of theclass action lawsuit is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff.: Robbins Geller is one of the world's leading complex class action firms representing plaintiffs in securities fraud cases. The Firm is ranked #1 on the 2021 ISS Securities Class Action Services Top 50 Report for recovering nearlyfor investors last year alone – more than triple the amount recovered by any other plaintiffs' firm. With 200 lawyers in 9 offices, Robbins Geller is one of the largest plaintiffs' firms in the world, and the Firm's attorneys have obtained many of the largest securities class action recoveries in history, including the largest securities class action recovery ever –– inPlease visit the following page for more information:Attorney advertising.Past results do not guarantee future outcomes.Services may be performed by attorneys in any of our offices.

