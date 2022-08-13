Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!

Albertsons Companies Voluntarily Recalls Select Store-Prepared Sandwiches Made With King's Hawaiian® Pretzel Roll Products

Author's Avatar
2 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Albertsons Companies (NYSE: ACI), in cooperation with the voluntary recall of King’s Hawaiian pretzel roll products, is voluntarily recalling 18 store-prepared items made with King’s Hawaiian pretzel rolls. The King’s Hawaiian recall is out of an abundance of caution due to its potential for microbial contamination, including from the organisms Cronobacter sakazakii and Clostridium botulinum. The King’s Hawaiian recall announcement can be found+here.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220813005024/en/

Picture1.jpg

Photo Examples of the Product Labels (Photo: Business Wire)

Consumers who have purchased these items are urged not to consume these products and to dispose of them or return the items to their local store for a full refund.

The supplier confirmed that no illnesses associated with King’s Hawaiian pretzel bread have been reported, and no pathogens have been found in any King’s Hawaiian products to date. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.

The store-prepared items were available for purchase at the following banners: Albertsons, Safeway, Lucky, Carrs-Safeway, Eagle, Tom Thumb, United, Amigos, Market Street, Albertsons Market, Andronico's Community Markets, Vons, Pak 'N Save, Shaw's, Star Market, Randalls, Jewel-Osco, ACME, King's and Balducci's.

The specified store banners are located in the following states: Alaska, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Hawaii, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Louisiana, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Dakota, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Dakota, Texas, Utah, Vermont, Virginia, Washington, Washington D.C., and Wyoming.

Consumers can contact King’s Hawaiian at 877-695-4227 with any questions, or to request replacement product. Consumers can also contact Albertsons Cos. Customer Service Center at 1-877-723-3929 for additional information Monday through Friday from 5 a.m. to 9 p.m. PST.

Product Recall Details:

PLU or PLU/UPC

Label Product Name

Pack

Size

Date Code

Package

21227000000 / 491

RM HAM & SWISS PRETZEL DUO

1

Each

All sell by date codes up to and including

August 13, 2022

Clear plastic container with a scale label attached

21226900000 / 55

RM TURKEY & CHEDDAR PRETZEL DUO

1

Each

21224400000 / 1411

RM PRIMO TURKEY BACON & CHEDDAR PRETZEL DUO

1

Each

21223300000 / 2960

RM PRIMO HAM & SWISS PRETZEL DUO

1

Each

20537200000 / 61898

RM HAM SWISS PRETZEL DUO

1

Each

20537100000 / 61897

RM TRKY, BACN, CHDR PRETZEL DUO

1

Each

27286400000

RM SNDWCH HAM & TURKEY PRETZEL DUO BH SS

1

Each

All sell by date codes up to and including

August 15, 2022

27286200000

RM SNDWCH TRKY BCN CHDR PRTZL DUO BH SS

1

Each

27284800000

RM SNDWCH HAM & SWISS PRETZEL DUO BH SS

1

Each

21858400000

BH SWEET SLICED HAM/CHDR PRETZEL BUN FS

1

Each

21768600000

RM SNDWCH HAM & SWISS PRETZEL DUO SS

1

Each

21767400000

RM SNDWCH TRKY BACON CHDR PRETZEL DUO SS

1

Each

21767300000

RM SNDWCH HAM & TURKEY PRETZEL DUO SS

1

Each

21597300000

RM D&W PRETZEL SLIDER HAM 3CT SS COLD

1

Each

21591800000

RM D&W SLIDER TURKEY 3CT SS

1

Each

21538600000

RM D&W PRETZEL SLIDER RST BF 3CT SS COLD

1

Each

21095700000

RM SNDWCH PRETZEL SLIDER TRIO SS COLD

1

Each

21095600000

RM SNDWCH CKN BACON CHDR PRTZL ROLL SS

1

Each

Category: Product Recall

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20220813005024r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220813005024/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles