Albertsons Companies (NYSE: ACI), in cooperation with the voluntary recall of King’s Hawaiian pretzel roll products, is voluntarily recalling 18 store-prepared items made with King’s Hawaiian pretzel rolls. The King’s Hawaiian recall is out of an abundance of caution due to its potential for microbial contamination, including from the organisms Cronobacter sakazakii and Clostridium botulinum. The King’s Hawaiian recall announcement can be found+here.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220813005024/en/

Photo Examples of the Product Labels (Photo: Business Wire)

Consumers who have purchased these items are urged not to consume these products and to dispose of them or return the items to their local store for a full refund.

The supplier confirmed that no illnesses associated with King’s Hawaiian pretzel bread have been reported, and no pathogens have been found in any King’s Hawaiian products to date. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.

The store-prepared items were available for purchase at the following banners: Albertsons, Safeway, Lucky, Carrs-Safeway, Eagle, Tom Thumb, United, Amigos, Market Street, Albertsons Market, Andronico's Community Markets, Vons, Pak 'N Save, Shaw's, Star Market, Randalls, Jewel-Osco, ACME, King's and Balducci's.

The specified store banners are located in the following states: Alaska, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Hawaii, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Louisiana, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Dakota, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Dakota, Texas, Utah, Vermont, Virginia, Washington, Washington D.C., and Wyoming.

Consumers can contact King’s Hawaiian at 877-695-4227 with any questions, or to request replacement product. Consumers can also contact Albertsons Cos. Customer Service Center at 1-877-723-3929 for additional information Monday through Friday from 5 a.m. to 9 p.m. PST.

Product Recall Details:

PLU or PLU/UPC Label Product Name Pack Size Date Code Package 21227000000 / 491 RM HAM & SWISS PRETZEL DUO 1 Each All sell by date codes up to and including August 13, 2022 Clear plastic container with a scale label attached 21226900000 / 55 RM TURKEY & CHEDDAR PRETZEL DUO 1 Each 21224400000 / 1411 RM PRIMO TURKEY BACON & CHEDDAR PRETZEL DUO 1 Each 21223300000 / 2960 RM PRIMO HAM & SWISS PRETZEL DUO 1 Each 20537200000 / 61898 RM HAM SWISS PRETZEL DUO 1 Each 20537100000 / 61897 RM TRKY, BACN, CHDR PRETZEL DUO 1 Each 27286400000 RM SNDWCH HAM & TURKEY PRETZEL DUO BH SS 1 Each All sell by date codes up to and including August 15, 2022 27286200000 RM SNDWCH TRKY BCN CHDR PRTZL DUO BH SS 1 Each 27284800000 RM SNDWCH HAM & SWISS PRETZEL DUO BH SS 1 Each 21858400000 BH SWEET SLICED HAM/CHDR PRETZEL BUN FS 1 Each 21768600000 RM SNDWCH HAM & SWISS PRETZEL DUO SS 1 Each 21767400000 RM SNDWCH TRKY BACON CHDR PRETZEL DUO SS 1 Each 21767300000 RM SNDWCH HAM & TURKEY PRETZEL DUO SS 1 Each 21597300000 RM D&W PRETZEL SLIDER HAM 3CT SS COLD 1 Each 21591800000 RM D&W SLIDER TURKEY 3CT SS 1 Each 21538600000 RM D&W PRETZEL SLIDER RST BF 3CT SS COLD 1 Each 21095700000 RM SNDWCH PRETZEL SLIDER TRIO SS COLD 1 Each 21095600000 RM SNDWCH CKN BACON CHDR PRTZL ROLL SS 1 Each

Category: Product Recall

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220813005024/en/