AlpInvest Partners B.V. recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

JACHTHAVENWEG 118 AMSTERDAM, P7 1081 KJ

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 24 stocks valued at a total of $296.00Mil. The top holdings were KDP(47.66%), DDOG(23.61%), and ABNB(7.11%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were AlpInvest Partners B.V.’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, AlpInvest Partners B.V. bought 351,323 shares of NAS:DDOG for a total holding of 734,366. The trade had a 11.3% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $110.56.

On 08/14/2022, Datadog Inc traded for a price of $115.72 per share and a market cap of $36.62Bil. The stock has returned -11.18% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 2 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Datadog Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 11572.00, a price-book ratio of 30.14, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 562.65 and a price-sales ratio of 27.18.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.65, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

During the quarter, AlpInvest Partners B.V. bought 145,963 shares of NAS:ABNB for a total holding of 236,453. The trade had a 4.39% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $130.8.

On 08/14/2022, Airbnb Inc traded for a price of $124.51 per share and a market cap of $79.62Bil. The stock has returned -17.62% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Airbnb Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 68.04, a price-book ratio of 15.18, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 48.82 and a price-sales ratio of 11.15.

During the quarter, AlpInvest Partners B.V. bought 186,032 shares of NYSE:RBLX for a total holding of 435,430. The trade had a 2.06% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $33.79.

On 08/14/2022, Roblox Corp traded for a price of $51.15 per share and a market cap of $30.52Bil. The stock has returned -38.11% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Roblox Corp has a price-book ratio of 55.78, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -64.84 and a price-sales ratio of 13.57.

The guru sold out of their 332,037-share investment in NYSE:FTCH. Previously, the stock had a 1.61% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $10.31 during the quarter.

On 08/14/2022, Farfetch Ltd traded for a price of $10.16 per share and a market cap of $3.87Bil. The stock has returned -77.70% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Farfetch Ltd has a price-book ratio of 4.45, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 1.76 and a price-sales ratio of 2.10.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.35, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

AlpInvest Partners B.V. reduced their investment in NYSE:PATH by 185,543 shares. The trade had a 1.28% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $18.74.

On 08/14/2022, UiPath Inc traded for a price of $20.7 per share and a market cap of $11.28Bil. The stock has returned -66.69% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, UiPath Inc has a price-book ratio of 6.00, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -26.81 and a price-sales ratio of 11.66.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.