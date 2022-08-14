FIRST COMMONWEALTH FINANCIAL CORP /PA/ recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

601 PHILADELPHIA STREET INDIANA, PA 15701

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 172 stocks valued at a total of $267.00Mil. The top holdings were IVV(22.43%), EFA(6.50%), and AAPL(4.37%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were FIRST COMMONWEALTH FINANCIAL CORP /PA/’s top five trades of the quarter.

FIRST COMMONWEALTH FINANCIAL CORP /PA/ reduced their investment in ARCA:IVV by 3,849 shares. The trade had a 0.56% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $411.02.

On 08/14/2022, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF traded for a price of $429.25 per share and a market cap of $318.74Bil. The stock has returned -2.61% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a price-book ratio of 3.59.

During the quarter, FIRST COMMONWEALTH FINANCIAL CORP /PA/ bought 53,688 shares of ARCA:GSG for a total holding of 237,477. The trade had a 0.47% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $24.16.

On 08/14/2022, iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust traded for a price of $22.57 per share and a market cap of $1.69Bil. The stock has returned 42.13% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

FIRST COMMONWEALTH FINANCIAL CORP /PA/ reduced their investment in ARCA:EFA by 16,901 shares. The trade had a 0.4% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $67.

On 08/14/2022, iShares MSCI EAFE ETF traded for a price of $66.76 per share and a market cap of $47.95Bil. The stock has returned -14.04% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a price-book ratio of 1.58.

During the quarter, FIRST COMMONWEALTH FINANCIAL CORP /PA/ bought 77,708 shares of NYSE:FCF for a total holding of 830,084. The trade had a 0.39% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $13.87.

On 08/14/2022, First Commonwealth Financial Corp traded for a price of $15.17 per share and a market cap of $1.42Bil. The stock has returned 14.41% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, First Commonwealth Financial Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 11.25, a price-book ratio of 1.35, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.61 and a price-sales ratio of 3.74.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.03, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

The guru established a new position worth 36,736 shares in BATS:PAPR, giving the stock a 0.37% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $28.17 during the quarter.

On 08/14/2022, Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - April traded for a price of $28.91 per share and a market cap of $321.62Mil. The stock has returned 0.56% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - April has a price-book ratio of 3.53.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.