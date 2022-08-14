GENERAL ATLANTIC, L.P. recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 38 stocks valued at a total of $7.66Bil. The top holdings were ESMT(20.41%), DLO(19.64%), and OSH(13.18%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were GENERAL ATLANTIC, L.P.’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, GENERAL ATLANTIC, L.P. bought 4,372,575 shares of NAS:IMCR for a total holding of 5,322,575. The trade had a 2.62% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $47.07.

On 08/14/2022, Immunocore Holdings PLC traded for a price of $53.62 per share and a market cap of $2.35Bil. The stock has returned 73.53% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10. There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s profitability rating.

In terms of valuation, Immunocore Holdings PLC has a price-book ratio of 11.90, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -21.06 and a price-sales ratio of 28.94.

GENERAL ATLANTIC, L.P. reduced their investment in NAS:XP by 30,061,917 shares. The trade had a 8.27% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $23.13.

On 08/14/2022, XP Inc traded for a price of $19.69 per share and a market cap of $11.03Bil. The stock has returned -58.97% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, XP Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 15.85, a price-book ratio of 3.42, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.37, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 11.00 and a price-sales ratio of 8.94.

The guru established a new position worth 1,599,286 shares in NAS:DUOL, giving the stock a 1.83% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $88.44 during the quarter.

On 08/14/2022, Duolingo Inc traded for a price of $108.415 per share and a market cap of $4.30Bil. The stock has returned -18.97% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Duolingo Inc has a price-book ratio of 8.13, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -53.71 and a price-sales ratio of 12.88.

GENERAL ATLANTIC, L.P. reduced their investment in NYSE:DNA by 21,375,081 shares. The trade had a 0.79% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $3.06.

On 08/14/2022, Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc traded for a price of $3.63 per share and a market cap of $6.47Bil. The stock has returned 0.00% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10. There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s profitability rating.

In terms of valuation, Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc has a price-book ratio of 3.72, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -2.19 and a price-sales ratio of 13.91.

GENERAL ATLANTIC, L.P. reduced their investment in NAS:EWCZ by 2,771,772 shares. The trade had a 0.75% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $25.59.

On 08/14/2022, European Wax Center Inc traded for a price of $21.97 per share and a market cap of $867.90Mil. The stock has returned 16.72% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, European Wax Center Inc has a price-book ratio of 13.58, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 28.93 and a price-sales ratio of 4.07.

