Sculptor Capital LP recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

9 West 57th Street, 39th Floor New York, NY 10019

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 1254 stocks valued at a total of $8.63Bil. The top holdings were FWONK(5.99%), CHTR(2.38%), and BKNG(2.34%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Sculptor Capital LP’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 2,076,302 shares in NYSE:FCAX.U, giving the stock a 0.18% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $9.88 during the quarter.

On 08/14/2022, Fortress Capital Acquisition Corp traded for a price of $9.9101 per share and a market cap of $0.00Mil. The stock has returned -0.20% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 2 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Fortress Capital Acquisition Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 27.47, a price-book ratio of 1.30 and a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -330.02.

During the quarter, Sculptor Capital LP bought 2,210,976 shares of NAS:FINMU for a total holding of 2,210,977. The trade had a 0.25% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $9.83.

On 08/14/2022, Marlin Technology Corp traded for a price of $9.92 per share and a market cap of $0.00Mil. The stock has returned -0.90% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 2 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Marlin Technology Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 59.28, a price-book ratio of 1.30 and a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -386.72.

The guru established a new position worth 1,104,329 shares in NAS:GLHAU, giving the stock a 0.09% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $9.8 during the quarter.

On 08/14/2022, Glass Houses Acquisition Corp traded for a price of $9.86 per share and a market cap of $0.00Mil. The stock has returned -2.76% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 2 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Glass Houses Acquisition Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 16.23, a price-book ratio of 1.28 and a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -168.72.

The guru established a new position worth 941,085 shares in NYSE:ATAQU, giving the stock a 0.08% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $9.88 during the quarter.

On 08/14/2022, Altimar Acquisition Corp III traded for a price of $9.895 per share and a market cap of $0.00Mil. The stock has returned -1.25% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 2 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Altimar Acquisition Corp III has a price-book ratio of 1.32 and a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -90.13.

The guru sold out of their 5,300,961-share investment in NYSE:PLAN. Previously, the stock had a 2.98% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $64.77 during the quarter.

On 08/14/2022, Anaplan Inc traded for a price of $63.73 per share and a market cap of $9.59Bil. The stock has returned 16.85% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Anaplan Inc has a price-book ratio of 38.93, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -51.13 and a price-sales ratio of 14.91.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.82, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.