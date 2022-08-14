Senvest Management, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 77 stocks valued at a total of $2.93Bil. The top holdings were CPRI(10.22%), TSEM(9.58%), and VAC(8.53%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Senvest Management, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Senvest Management, LLC bought 937,706 shares of NAS:KRNT for a total holding of 2,836,587. The trade had a 0.84% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $26.37.

On 08/14/2022, Kornit Digital Ltd traded for a price of $35.25 per share and a market cap of $1.75Bil. The stock has returned -71.15% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Kornit Digital Ltd has a price-earnings ratio of 293.75, a price-book ratio of 1.90, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 118.96 and a price-sales ratio of 5.10.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.33, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

During the quarter, Senvest Management, LLC bought 521,085 shares of NAS:SBNY for a total holding of 804,127. The trade had a 3.19% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $225.16.

On 08/14/2022, Signature Bank traded for a price of $206.41 per share and a market cap of $12.99Bil. The stock has returned -19.13% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Signature Bank has a price-earnings ratio of 10.99, a price-book ratio of 1.62, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.77 and a price-sales ratio of 5.34.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.94, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

During the quarter, Senvest Management, LLC bought 592,470 shares of NYSE:VAC for a total holding of 2,150,524. The trade had a 2.35% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $140.89.

On 08/14/2022, Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp traded for a price of $149.68 per share and a market cap of $5.88Bil. The stock has returned 3.71% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 25.72, a price-book ratio of 2.20, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 15.29 and a price-sales ratio of 1.58.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.98, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

Senvest Management, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:AMAT by 570,489 shares. The trade had a 2.16% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $110.04.

On 08/14/2022, Applied Materials Inc traded for a price of $110.38 per share and a market cap of $96.02Bil. The stock has returned -13.82% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Applied Materials Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 14.72, a price-book ratio of 8.29, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.68, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 11.63 and a price-sales ratio of 4.00.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.91, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

During the quarter, Senvest Management, LLC bought 1,389,039 shares of NYSE:CPRI for a total holding of 7,298,322. The trade had a 1.95% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $46.63.

On 08/14/2022, Capri Holdings Ltd traded for a price of $51.6 per share and a market cap of $7.12Bil. The stock has returned -14.54% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Capri Holdings Ltd has a price-earnings ratio of 9.64, a price-book ratio of 2.99, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 8.64 and a price-sales ratio of 1.34.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.02, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

