STEEL PARTNERS HOLDINGS L.P. recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 3 stocks valued at a total of $474.00Mil. The top holdings were SPLP(61.07%), AJRD(33.79%), and STCN(5.14%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were STEEL PARTNERS HOLDINGS L.P.’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, STEEL PARTNERS HOLDINGS L.P. bought 498,015 shares of NYSE:SPLP for a total holding of 6,903,483. The trade had a 4.41% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $42.14.

On 08/14/2022, Steel Partners Holdings LP traded for a price of $44.1 per share and a market cap of $960.39Mil. The stock has returned 25.28% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Steel Partners Holdings LP has a price-earnings ratio of 7.49, a price-book ratio of 1.34, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.52, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 3.34 and a price-sales ratio of 0.66.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 2.23, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

During the quarter, STEEL PARTNERS HOLDINGS L.P. bought 24,150,850 shares of NAS:STCN for a total holding of 42,333,555. The trade had a 6.4% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $1.26.

On 08/14/2022, Steel Connect Inc traded for a price of $1.36 per share and a market cap of $82.14Mil. The stock has returned -25.68% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Steel Connect Inc has a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 3.15 and a price-sales ratio of 0.11.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.96, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

STEEL PARTNERS HOLDINGS L.P. reduced their investment in NYSE:AJRD by 504 shares. The trade had a 0.01% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $44.66.

On 08/14/2022, Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc traded for a price of $42.48 per share and a market cap of $3.42Bil. The stock has returned -4.47% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 28.13, a price-book ratio of 5.94, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.63, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.28 and a price-sales ratio of 1.64.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.95, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

The guru sold out of their 1,107,490-share investment in NAS:AVNW. Previously, the stock had a 6.57% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $26.33 during the quarter.

On 08/14/2022, Aviat Networks Inc traded for a price of $33.5 per share and a market cap of $374.09Mil. The stock has returned -15.19% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Aviat Networks Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 20.55, a price-book ratio of 1.90, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 11.26 and a price-sales ratio of 1.35.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 2.11, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

The guru sold out of their 987,498-share investment in NYSE:BW. Previously, the stock had a 0.51% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $1.71 during the quarter.

On 08/14/2022, Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc traded for a price of $8.14 per share and a market cap of $717.00Mil. The stock has returned 7.11% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 40.70, a price-book ratio of 99.27, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 12.33 and a price-sales ratio of 0.93.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.63, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

