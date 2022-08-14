UNITED BANK recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 149 stocks valued at a total of $667.00Mil. The top holdings were HUBB(8.18%), SCHP(6.97%), and IJR(5.82%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were UNITED BANK’s top five trades of the quarter.

UNITED BANK reduced their investment in ARCA:IJR by 142,071 shares. The trade had a 2.02% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $99.35.

On 08/14/2022, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF traded for a price of $105.58 per share and a market cap of $71.32Bil. The stock has returned -4.11% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a price-book ratio of 1.62.

During the quarter, UNITED BANK bought 30,741 shares of ARCA:VNQ for a total holding of 48,407. The trade had a 0.42% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $99.24.

On 08/14/2022, Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF traded for a price of $101.72 per share and a market cap of $42.13Bil. The stock has returned -1.55% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF has a price-book ratio of 2.47.

During the quarter, UNITED BANK bought 11,130 shares of ARCA:VB for a total holding of 14,403. The trade had a 0.29% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $192.82.

On 08/14/2022, Vanguard Small Cap ETF traded for a price of $205.49 per share and a market cap of $44.86Bil. The stock has returned -7.09% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Small Cap ETF has a price-book ratio of 2.03.

During the quarter, UNITED BANK bought 2,863 shares of NYSE:BLK for a total holding of 16,908. The trade had a 0.26% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $652.94.

On 08/14/2022, BlackRock Inc traded for a price of $751.83 per share and a market cap of $113.35Bil. The stock has returned -16.19% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, BlackRock Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 19.82, a price-book ratio of 3.06, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.55, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 14.51 and a price-sales ratio of 5.96.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.99, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

UNITED BANK reduced their investment in NYSE:CVX by 12,144 shares. The trade had a 0.26% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $165.26.

On 08/14/2022, Chevron Corp traded for a price of $159.85 per share and a market cap of $312.90Bil. The stock has returned 61.12% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Chevron Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 10.66, a price-book ratio of 2.04, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.27, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 5.68 and a price-sales ratio of 1.50.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.92, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

