Camarda Financial Advisors, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

4371 US HIGHWAY 17 FLEMING ISLAND, FL 32003

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 70 stocks valued at a total of $101.00Mil. The top holdings were UUP(9.82%), VTI(6.35%), and SPYV(5.54%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Camarda Financial Advisors, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

Camarda Financial Advisors, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:XLU by 284,205 shares. The trade had a 10.1% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $71.92.

On 08/14/2022, Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF traded for a price of $76.72 per share and a market cap of $17.50Bil. The stock has returned 15.93% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF has a price-book ratio of 2.41.

The guru established a new position worth 151,940 shares in ARCA:SPYV, giving the stock a 5.54% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $39.42 during the quarter.

On 08/14/2022, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF traded for a price of $40.15 per share and a market cap of $13.54Bil. The stock has returned 0.83% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a price-book ratio of 2.67.

During the quarter, Camarda Financial Advisors, LLC bought 173,305 shares of ARCA:UUP for a total holding of 354,521. The trade had a 4.8% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $27.4.

On 08/14/2022, Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund traded for a price of $28.25 per share and a market cap of $1.72Bil. The stock has returned 13.09% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

The guru sold out of their 157,673-share investment in ARCA:JEPI. Previously, the stock had a 4.62% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $56.76 during the quarter.

On 08/14/2022, JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF traded for a price of $57.62 per share and a market cap of $12.35Bil. The stock has returned 0.88% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a price-book ratio of 3.99.

The guru established a new position worth 105,495 shares in ARCA:SRLN, giving the stock a 4.35% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $43.13 during the quarter.

On 08/14/2022, SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF traded for a price of $43.45 per share and a market cap of $8.66Bil. The stock has returned -0.87% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.