PREMIER ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

4311 N. RAVENSWOOD AVE CHICAGO, IL 60613

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 91 stocks valued at a total of $124.00Mil. The top holdings were AAPL(5.63%), IWM(4.15%), and HES(3.96%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were PREMIER ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

PREMIER ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC reduced their investment in NAS:AAPL by 72,779 shares. The trade had a 3.96% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $151.81.

On 08/14/2022, Apple Inc traded for a price of $172.1 per share and a market cap of $2,765.78Bil. The stock has returned 16.19% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Apple Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 28.40, a price-book ratio of 47.67, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.00, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 21.54 and a price-sales ratio of 7.31.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.02, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

PREMIER ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:IWM by 47,340 shares. The trade had a 3.03% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $184.3.

On 08/14/2022, iShares Russell 2000 ETF traded for a price of $200.36 per share and a market cap of $58.11Bil. The stock has returned -9.26% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a price-book ratio of 1.76.

During the quarter, PREMIER ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC bought 26,519 shares of NAS:GOOGL for a total holding of 591,200. The trade had a 2.49% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $118.07.

On 08/14/2022, Alphabet Inc traded for a price of $121.68 per share and a market cap of $1,593.17Bil. The stock has returned -11.31% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Alphabet Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 22.63, a price-book ratio of 6.23, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.85, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 14.94 and a price-sales ratio of 5.95.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.89, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

PREMIER ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:PSTG by 203,590 shares. The trade had a 2.24% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $27.79.

On 08/14/2022, Pure Storage Inc traded for a price of $30.37 per share and a market cap of $8.99Bil. The stock has returned 49.31% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Pure Storage Inc has a price-book ratio of 12.41, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 144.50 and a price-sales ratio of 3.69.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.31, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

PREMIER ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC reduced their investment in NAS:ISRG by 21,086 shares. The trade had a 1.98% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $235.67.

On 08/14/2022, Intuitive Surgical Inc traded for a price of $238.37 per share and a market cap of $85.12Bil. The stock has returned -28.49% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 10 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Intuitive Surgical Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 60.65, a price-book ratio of 7.08, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 5.18, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 39.72 and a price-sales ratio of 14.64.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.78, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

