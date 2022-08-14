Silver Lake Group, L.L.C. recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

The Silver Lake Group is a software focused organization that is based out of Menlo Park, California. The company was established in 1989 and focuses on investing in various technology and related industries. Silver Lake Group has grown significantly from its inception and now employees over 1,200 people within the group company itself and various related subsidiary entities located around the world in Asia Pacific, Middle East, Europe, and USA. The company aims to be “the dominant system integrator of core banking systems solutions, and a leading innovator in software engineering and business solutions” and has become one of the largest and most successful IT solutions providers in Asia Pacific. Silver Lake Group provides a wide variety of products and services including its Digital Economy Mobility Operating System, Digital Economy Operating System, Digital Economy Workflow, Enterprise Data Services Data Management and Quality Management Services, Investment and Capital Market Solutions, and a variety of others. The company has an increasing presence in a variety of sectors including Finance, Utility, Education, Health Care, Retail, Government, Social and Services, Logistics, and Tourism and Travel, among others. Silver Lake Group is regarded as one of the most significant Banking and Financial solutions and services provider in the Asia Pacific region, providing its services to over 100 global and local clients that include 40% of the top 20 largest banks in Southeast Asia. The company has won numerous awards over the years including the Asian Banking and Finance Award for Online Banking Initiative of the Year and Forbes Asia’s Best under a Billion award in 2013, IBM ASEAN Golden Circle Award and IBM Business Partner Excellence Award in 2012, and a wide variety of others. The company mainly invests in the consumer discretionary group and its top holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited And Sabre Corporation make up 49% and 47% of its total holdings.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 23 stocks valued at a total of $12.81Bil. The top holdings were VMW(37.40%), EDR(14.76%), and U(10.05%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Silver Lake Group, L.L.C.’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 2,945,096-share investment in OTCPK:DIDIY. Previously, the stock had a 0.04% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $2.19 during the quarter.

On 08/14/2022, DiDi Global Inc traded for a price of $2.94 per share and a market cap of $14.27Bil. The stock has returned -66.63% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 2 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, DiDi Global Inc has a price-book ratio of 0.86, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -1.14 and a price-sales ratio of 0.17.

Silver Lake Group, L.L.C. reduced their investment in NAS:ABNB by 5,775 shares. The trade had a 0.01% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $130.8.

On 08/14/2022, Airbnb Inc traded for a price of $124.51 per share and a market cap of $79.62Bil. The stock has returned -17.62% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Airbnb Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 68.04, a price-book ratio of 15.18, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 48.82 and a price-sales ratio of 11.15.

Silver Lake Group, L.L.C. reduced their investment in NYSE:U by 34,984,419 shares. The trade had a 11.78% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $103.74.

On 08/14/2022, Unity Software Inc traded for a price of $58.47 per share and a market cap of $17.43Bil. The stock has returned -53.85% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Unity Software Inc has a price-book ratio of 7.64, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -33.98 and a price-sales ratio of 13.94.

Silver Lake Group, L.L.C. reduced their investment in NYSE:VMW by 42,050,818 shares. The trade had a 11.48% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $121.28.

On 08/14/2022, VMware Inc traded for a price of $121.96 per share and a market cap of $51.40Bil. The stock has returned -4.63% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, VMware Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 31.51, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.72, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 18.19 and a price-sales ratio of 3.98.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.73, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

Silver Lake Group, L.L.C. reduced their investment in NYSE:EDR by 91,976,482 shares. The trade had a 7.56% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $30.43.

On 08/14/2022, Endeavor Group Holdings Inc traded for a price of $24.2 per share and a market cap of $6.87Bil. The stock has returned 0.08% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Endeavor Group Holdings Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 2420.00, a price-book ratio of 3.99, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 17.90 and a price-sales ratio of 1.47.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

