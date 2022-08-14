BLACKHILL CAPITAL INC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

161 MADISON AVENUE MORRISTOWN, NJ 07960

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 52 stocks valued at a total of $863.00Mil. The top holdings were WSM(51.63%), LLY(5.55%), and ABBV(4.55%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were BLACKHILL CAPITAL INC’s top five trades of the quarter.

BLACKHILL CAPITAL INC reduced their investment in NYSE:ELAN by 478,900 shares. The trade had a 1.19% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $23.71.

On 08/14/2022, Elanco Animal Health Inc traded for a price of $20.08 per share and a market cap of $9.52Bil. The stock has returned -33.42% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Elanco Animal Health Inc has a price-book ratio of 1.33, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 20.74 and a price-sales ratio of 2.11.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.64, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

The guru sold out of their 4,000-share investment in OTCPK:CDNAF. Previously, the stock had a 0.06% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $136.98 during the quarter.

On 08/14/2022, Canadian Tire Corp Ltd traded for a price of $127.52 per share and a market cap of $7.82Bil. The stock has returned -17.86% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Canadian Tire Corp Ltd has a price-earnings ratio of 9.18, a price-book ratio of 1.85, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.71, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 6.68 and a price-sales ratio of 0.57.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.87, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

The guru sold out of their 7,200-share investment in NYSE:VFC. Previously, the stock had a 0.04% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $50.27 during the quarter.

On 08/14/2022, VF Corp traded for a price of $47.12 per share and a market cap of $18.31Bil. The stock has returned -39.00% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, VF Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 18.33, a price-book ratio of 5.46, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 14.32 and a price-sales ratio of 1.55.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.52, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

BLACKHILL CAPITAL INC reduced their investment in NYSE:DIS by 2,200 shares. The trade had a 0.03% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $111.41.

On 08/14/2022, The Walt Disney Co traded for a price of $121.57 per share and a market cap of $221.63Bil. The stock has returned -32.19% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, The Walt Disney Co has a price-earnings ratio of 70.68, a price-book ratio of 2.34, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 22.14 and a price-sales ratio of 2.74.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.77, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

During the quarter, BLACKHILL CAPITAL INC bought 2,500 shares of NYSE:WSM for a total holding of 4,016,270. The trade had a 0.03% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $129.62.

On 08/14/2022, Williams-Sonoma Inc traded for a price of $158.83 per share and a market cap of $10.92Bil. The stock has returned -1.03% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Williams-Sonoma Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 10.35, a price-book ratio of 8.39, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.44, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 6.97 and a price-sales ratio of 1.42.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.08, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

