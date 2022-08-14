Strategic Point Investment Advisors, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

294 WEST EXCHANGE STREET PROVIDENCE, RI 02903

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 28 stocks valued at a total of $360.00Mil. The top holdings were SPY(18.95%), IVE(10.41%), and IVV(9.23%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Strategic Point Investment Advisors, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 616,595-share investment in ARCA:XLF. Previously, the stock had a 5.4% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $34.46 during the quarter.

On 08/14/2022, Financial Select Sector SPDR traded for a price of $35.56 per share and a market cap of $32.07Bil. The stock has returned -6.81% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Financial Select Sector SPDR has a price-book ratio of 1.47.

The guru established a new position worth 381,151 shares in ARCA:SPYD, giving the stock a 4.23% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $42.64 during the quarter.

On 08/14/2022, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF traded for a price of $43.06 per share and a market cap of $8.31Bil. The stock has returned 10.38% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF has a price-book ratio of 1.82.

The guru sold out of their 203,002-share investment in NAS:AAXJ. Previously, the stock had a 3.48% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $70.4 during the quarter.

On 08/14/2022, iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund traded for a price of $69.22 per share and a market cap of $3.35Bil. The stock has returned -19.46% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund has a price-book ratio of 1.56.

Strategic Point Investment Advisors, LLC reduced their investment in BATS:QUAL by 10,631 shares. The trade had a 0.33% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $121.89.

On 08/14/2022, iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF traded for a price of $125.785 per share and a market cap of $21.01Bil. The stock has returned -8.43% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a price-book ratio of 5.07.

During the quarter, Strategic Point Investment Advisors, LLC bought 2,491 shares of ARCA:IVV for a total holding of 87,563. The trade had a 0.26% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $411.02.

On 08/14/2022, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF traded for a price of $429.25 per share and a market cap of $318.74Bil. The stock has returned -2.61% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a price-book ratio of 3.59.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.