Rench Wealth Management, Inc. recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 40 stocks valued at a total of $195.00Mil. The top holdings were AAPL(7.57%), MSFT(7.12%), and JNJ(5.56%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Rench Wealth Management, Inc.’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Rench Wealth Management, Inc. bought 268 shares of NAS:GOOG for a total holding of 42,220. The trade had a 0.3% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $118.5.

On 08/14/2022, Alphabet Inc traded for a price of $122.65 per share and a market cap of $1,593.17Bil. The stock has returned -11.37% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Alphabet Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 22.63, a price-book ratio of 6.23, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.85, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 14.94 and a price-sales ratio of 5.95.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.90, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

During the quarter, Rench Wealth Management, Inc. bought 5,009 shares of NAS:AMZN for a total holding of 37,989. The trade had a 0.27% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $125.73.

On 08/14/2022, Amazon.com Inc traded for a price of $143.55 per share and a market cap of $1,462.42Bil. The stock has returned -13.09% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Amazon.com Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 128.63, a price-book ratio of 11.12, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.07, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 30.11 and a price-sales ratio of 3.03.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.76, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

During the quarter, Rench Wealth Management, Inc. bought 3,513 shares of NAS:NVDA for a total holding of 23,965. The trade had a 0.27% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $190.07.

On 08/14/2022, NVIDIA Corp traded for a price of $187.09 per share and a market cap of $467.73Bil. The stock has returned -5.93% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, NVIDIA Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 50.16, a price-book ratio of 17.80, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.56, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 41.06 and a price-sales ratio of 16.07.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.72, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

During the quarter, Rench Wealth Management, Inc. bought 3,802 shares of NAS:AMAT for a total holding of 26,438. The trade had a 0.18% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $110.04.

On 08/14/2022, Applied Materials Inc traded for a price of $110.38 per share and a market cap of $96.02Bil. The stock has returned -13.82% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Applied Materials Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 14.72, a price-book ratio of 8.29, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.68, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 11.63 and a price-sales ratio of 4.00.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.91, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

During the quarter, Rench Wealth Management, Inc. bought 14,448 shares of NYSE:T for a total holding of 255,061. The trade had a 0.16% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $19.91.

On 08/14/2022, AT&T Inc traded for a price of $18.27 per share and a market cap of $130.19Bil. The stock has returned -6.07% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, AT&T Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 6.72, a price-book ratio of 1.11, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 4.88 and a price-sales ratio of 0.91.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.03, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

