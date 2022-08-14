New Harbor Financial Group, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 28 stocks valued at a total of $203.00Mil. The top holdings were TLT(20.57%), GDX(18.51%), and SPDN(16.48%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were New Harbor Financial Group, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 632,633-share investment in ARCA:XME. Previously, the stock had a 13.72% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $54.19 during the quarter.

On 08/14/2022, SPDR Metals & Mining ETF traded for a price of $52.49 per share and a market cap of $2.10Bil. The stock has returned 15.19% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, SPDR Metals & Mining ETF has a price-book ratio of 1.83.

The guru sold out of their 376,400-share investment in ARCA:XES. Previously, the stock had a 10% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $72.04 during the quarter.

On 08/14/2022, SPDR Oil & Gas Equipment and Services ETF traded for a price of $64.18 per share and a market cap of $280.15Mil. The stock has returned 24.40% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, SPDR Oil & Gas Equipment and Services ETF has a price-book ratio of 1.34.

During the quarter, New Harbor Financial Group, LLC bought 172,901 shares of NAS:TLT for a total holding of 363,201. The trade had a 9.79% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $117.54.

On 08/14/2022, iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF traded for a price of $115.55 per share and a market cap of $25.22Bil. The stock has returned -19.72% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, New Harbor Financial Group, LLC bought 114,189 shares of ARCA:SPDN for a total holding of 1,962,171. The trade had a 0.96% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $15.92.

On 08/14/2022, Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1X Shares traded for a price of $15.06 per share and a market cap of $364.45Mil. The stock has returned -0.92% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, New Harbor Financial Group, LLC bought 40,969 shares of ARCA:VWO for a total holding of 760,740. The trade had a 0.84% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $42.94.

On 08/14/2022, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF traded for a price of $42.54 per share and a market cap of $72.87Bil. The stock has returned -14.92% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a price-book ratio of 1.68.

