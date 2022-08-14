StepStone Group LP recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 27 stocks valued at a total of $935.00Mil. The top holdings were DNB(35.44%), USER(13.35%), and WKME(11.23%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were StepStone Group LP’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, StepStone Group LP bought 436,422 shares of NYSE:RBLX for a total holding of 468,171. The trade had a 1.53% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $33.79.

On 08/14/2022, Roblox Corp traded for a price of $51.15 per share and a market cap of $30.52Bil. The stock has returned -38.11% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Roblox Corp has a price-book ratio of 55.78, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -64.84 and a price-sales ratio of 13.57.

The guru established a new position worth 676,567 shares in NAS:HLVX, giving the stock a 0.79% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $11.87 during the quarter.

On 08/14/2022, HilleVax Inc traded for a price of $12.06 per share and a market cap of $403.13Mil. The stock has returned 0.00% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 2 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, HilleVax Inc has a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -4.69.

The guru established a new position worth 68,891 shares in NAS:HCP, giving the stock a 0.22% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $40.55 during the quarter.

On 08/14/2022, HashiCorp Inc traded for a price of $43.62 per share and a market cap of $8.04Bil. The stock has returned 0.00% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, HashiCorp Inc has a price-book ratio of 6.40, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -22.07 and a price-sales ratio of 40.31.

StepStone Group LP reduced their investment in NAS:TRDA by 126,318 shares. The trade had a 0.09% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $7.61.

On 08/14/2022, Entrada Therapeutics Inc traded for a price of $12.63 per share and a market cap of $396.18Mil. The stock has returned 0.00% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Entrada Therapeutics Inc has a price-book ratio of 1.42 and a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -2.58.

StepStone Group LP reduced their investment in NAS:ROVR by 189,227 shares. The trade had a 0.08% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $5.16.

On 08/14/2022, Rover Group Inc traded for a price of $4.27 per share and a market cap of $776.88Mil. The stock has returned -61.43% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Rover Group Inc has a price-book ratio of 2.54, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -11.32 and a price-sales ratio of 6.37.

