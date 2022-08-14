EUBEL BRADY & SUTTMAN ASSET MANAGEMENT INC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 66 stocks valued at a total of $482.00Mil. The top holdings were BRK.B(5.81%), MCK(5.27%), and JNJ(4.97%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were EUBEL BRADY & SUTTMAN ASSET MANAGEMENT INC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 931,635-share investment in NAS:WBD. Previously, the stock had a 4.38% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $18.65 during the quarter.

On 08/14/2022, Warner Bros.Discovery Inc traded for a price of $13.68 per share and a market cap of $33.21Bil. The stock has returned -52.66% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Warner Bros.Discovery Inc has a price-book ratio of 0.65, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 8.25 and a price-sales ratio of 0.73.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.47, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

The guru sold out of their 135,341-share investment in NYSE:RSG. Previously, the stock had a 3.38% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $131.31 during the quarter.

On 08/14/2022, Republic Services Inc traded for a price of $144.71 per share and a market cap of $45.72Bil. The stock has returned 22.03% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Republic Services Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 33.19, a price-book ratio of 4.96, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 6.26, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 17.17 and a price-sales ratio of 3.75.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.20, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

The guru established a new position worth 302,342 shares in NYSE:BAM, giving the stock a 2.79% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $49.69 during the quarter.

On 08/14/2022, Brookfield Asset Management Inc traded for a price of $53.72 per share and a market cap of $88.15Bil. The stock has returned -4.05% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Brookfield Asset Management Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 22.27, a price-book ratio of 1.96, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.09, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 9.11 and a price-sales ratio of 1.08.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.15, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

The guru established a new position worth 145,044 shares in NYSE:KMX, giving the stock a 2.72% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $94.08 during the quarter.

On 08/14/2022, CarMax Inc traded for a price of $101.59 per share and a market cap of $16.17Bil. The stock has returned -21.46% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, CarMax Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 17.25, a price-book ratio of 3.00, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.26, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 18.88 and a price-sales ratio of 0.50.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.59, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

During the quarter, EUBEL BRADY & SUTTMAN ASSET MANAGEMENT INC bought 129,857 shares of NYSE:DIS for a total holding of 131,864. The trade had a 2.54% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $111.41.

On 08/14/2022, The Walt Disney Co traded for a price of $121.57 per share and a market cap of $221.63Bil. The stock has returned -32.19% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, The Walt Disney Co has a price-earnings ratio of 70.68, a price-book ratio of 2.34, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 22.14 and a price-sales ratio of 2.74.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.77, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

