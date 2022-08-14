ELKHORN PARTNERS LIMITED PARTNERSHIP recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 48 stocks valued at a total of $156.00Mil. The top holdings were KW(49.40%), WTM(17.48%), and BRK.A(13.17%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were ELKHORN PARTNERS LIMITED PARTNERSHIP’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, ELKHORN PARTNERS LIMITED PARTNERSHIP bought 67,500 shares of NYSE:KW for a total holding of 4,072,500. The trade had a 0.82% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $21.54.

On 08/14/2022, Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc traded for a price of $20.64 per share and a market cap of $2.84Bil. The stock has returned 1.22% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 22.68, a price-book ratio of 2.07, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 8.40, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 14.74 and a price-sales ratio of 5.75.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.07, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

During the quarter, ELKHORN PARTNERS LIMITED PARTNERSHIP bought 1,505 shares of NYSE:BRK.B for a total holding of 57,655. The trade had a 0.26% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $314.34.

On 08/14/2022, Berkshire Hathaway Inc traded for a price of $301.55 per share and a market cap of $663.94Bil. The stock has returned 3.90% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Berkshire Hathaway Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 62.31, a price-book ratio of 1.44, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.04, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 27.36 and a price-sales ratio of 2.53.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.24, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

During the quarter, ELKHORN PARTNERS LIMITED PARTNERSHIP bought 164 shares of NAS:GOOGL for a total holding of 22,560. The trade had a 0.23% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $118.07.

On 08/14/2022, Alphabet Inc traded for a price of $121.68 per share and a market cap of $1,593.17Bil. The stock has returned -11.31% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Alphabet Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 22.63, a price-book ratio of 6.23, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.85, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 14.94 and a price-sales ratio of 5.95.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.89, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

ELKHORN PARTNERS LIMITED PARTNERSHIP reduced their investment in NAS:BMBL by 6,300 shares. The trade had a 0.1% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $27.21.

On 08/14/2022, Bumble Inc traded for a price of $31.38 per share and a market cap of $4.07Bil. The stock has returned -38.26% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Bumble Inc has a price-book ratio of 2.47, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 41.95 and a price-sales ratio of 5.82.

During the quarter, ELKHORN PARTNERS LIMITED PARTNERSHIP bought 470 shares of NYSE:GS for a total holding of 570. The trade had a 0.09% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $311.64.

On 08/14/2022, The Goldman Sachs Group Inc traded for a price of $353.82 per share and a market cap of $120.78Bil. The stock has returned -12.81% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, The Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 8.00, a price-book ratio of 1.13, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.88 and a price-sales ratio of 2.46.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.13, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

