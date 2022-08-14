C M BIDWELL & ASSOCIATES LTD recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 481 stocks valued at a total of $126.00Mil. The top holdings were IWM(4.72%), VOO(4.61%), and IWB(4.46%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were C M BIDWELL & ASSOCIATES LTD’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, C M BIDWELL & ASSOCIATES LTD bought 26,940 shares of ARCA:SPLG for a total holding of 36,752. The trade had a 0.95% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $48.07.

On 08/14/2022, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF traded for a price of $50.2 per share and a market cap of $15.27Bil. The stock has returned -2.69% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a price-book ratio of 3.85.

C M BIDWELL & ASSOCIATES LTD reduced their investment in ARCA:IVV by 3,150 shares. The trade had a 0.94% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $411.02.

On 08/14/2022, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF traded for a price of $429.25 per share and a market cap of $318.74Bil. The stock has returned -2.61% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a price-book ratio of 3.59.

C M BIDWELL & ASSOCIATES LTD reduced their investment in ARCA:IWB by 3,693 shares. The trade had a 0.61% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $225.9.

On 08/14/2022, iShares Russell 1000 ETF traded for a price of $236.26 per share and a market cap of $29.38Bil. The stock has returned -4.61% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a price-book ratio of 3.45.

C M BIDWELL & ASSOCIATES LTD reduced their investment in ARCA:VOO by 2,050 shares. The trade had a 0.56% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $375.84.

On 08/14/2022, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF traded for a price of $392.67 per share and a market cap of $283.74Bil. The stock has returned -2.64% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a price-book ratio of 3.53.

During the quarter, C M BIDWELL & ASSOCIATES LTD bought 26,390 shares of ARCA:DFAX for a total holding of 47,819. The trade had a 0.45% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $23.3.

On 08/14/2022, Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF traded for a price of $22.64 per share and a market cap of $4.86Bil. The stock has returned 0.00% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a price-book ratio of 1.29.

