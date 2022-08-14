Westover Capital Advisors, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 163 stocks valued at a total of $271.00Mil. The top holdings were AAPL(6.42%), GLD(4.83%), and FLRN(3.97%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Westover Capital Advisors, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Westover Capital Advisors, LLC bought 254,631 shares of ARCA:VRP for a total holding of 335,142. The trade had a 2.08% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $22.99.

On 08/14/2022, Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF traded for a price of $23.67 per share and a market cap of $1.96Bil. The stock has returned -6.29% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Westover Capital Advisors, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:VWO by 142,242 shares. The trade had a 2.05% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $42.94.

On 08/14/2022, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF traded for a price of $42.54 per share and a market cap of $72.87Bil. The stock has returned -14.92% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a price-book ratio of 1.68.

Westover Capital Advisors, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:VEA by 135,905 shares. The trade had a 2.04% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $44.

On 08/14/2022, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF traded for a price of $43.74 per share and a market cap of $99.99Bil. The stock has returned -13.91% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a price-book ratio of 1.45.

The guru established a new position worth 24,243 shares in NYSE:IBM, giving the stock a 1.26% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $134.89 during the quarter.

On 08/14/2022, International Business Machines Corp traded for a price of $134.01 per share and a market cap of $121.04Bil. The stock has returned 2.88% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, International Business Machines Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 21.75, a price-book ratio of 6.24, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 14.52 and a price-sales ratio of 2.41.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.16, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

The guru established a new position worth 179,945 shares in NAS:PDBC, giving the stock a 1.2% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $19.01 during the quarter.

On 08/14/2022, Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity traded for a price of $17.64 per share and a market cap of $8.31Bil. The stock has returned 35.59% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

