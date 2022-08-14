Contrarius Investment Management Ltd recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

2 Bond Street St. Helier, Y9 JE2 3NP

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 51 stocks valued at a total of $1.55Bil. The top holdings were OVV(7.09%), VAL(6.29%), and PARA(5.99%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Contrarius Investment Management Ltd’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 2,490,998 shares in NAS:PENN, giving the stock a 4.9% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $33.9 during the quarter.

On 08/14/2022, PENN Entertainment Inc traded for a price of $37.7 per share and a market cap of $5.98Bil. The stock has returned -48.50% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, PENN Entertainment Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 30.90, a price-book ratio of 1.62, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 11.89 and a price-sales ratio of 1.08.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.77, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

The guru established a new position worth 3,649,452 shares in NYSE:UBER, giving the stock a 4.83% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $26.69 during the quarter.

On 08/14/2022, Uber Technologies Inc traded for a price of $32.47 per share and a market cap of $64.29Bil. The stock has returned -24.01% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Uber Technologies Inc has a price-book ratio of 9.63, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -7.92 and a price-sales ratio of 2.47.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.52, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

The guru established a new position worth 5,922,002 shares in NAS:DKNG, giving the stock a 4.47% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $14.15 during the quarter.

On 08/14/2022, DraftKings Inc traded for a price of $20.67 per share and a market cap of $9.27Bil. The stock has returned -62.15% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, DraftKings Inc has a price-book ratio of 5.25, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -5.67 and a price-sales ratio of 5.48.

During the quarter, Contrarius Investment Management Ltd bought 1,905,994 shares of NYSE:EQT for a total holding of 2,275,749. The trade had a 4.24% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $41.12.

On 08/14/2022, EQT Corp traded for a price of $46.19 per share and a market cap of $17.09Bil. The stock has returned 148.61% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, EQT Corp has a price-book ratio of 1.88, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 19.73 and a price-sales ratio of 1.68.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.39, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd reduced their investment in NYSE:MOS by 1,335,641 shares. The trade had a 4.07% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $61.34.

On 08/14/2022, The Mosaic Co traded for a price of $54.85 per share and a market cap of $18.94Bil. The stock has returned 62.97% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, The Mosaic Co has a price-earnings ratio of 6.25, a price-book ratio of 1.64, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 4.11 and a price-sales ratio of 1.23.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.94, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

