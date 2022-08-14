Allianz Asset Management GmbH recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 2075 stocks valued at a total of $93.02Bil. The top holdings were MSFT(4.01%), AAPL(3.39%), and AMZN(2.05%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s top five trades of the quarter.

Allianz Asset Management GmbH reduced their investment in NAS:NVDA by 1,976,426 shares. The trade had a 0.45% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $190.07.

On 08/14/2022, NVIDIA Corp traded for a price of $187.09 per share and a market cap of $467.73Bil. The stock has returned -5.93% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, NVIDIA Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 50.16, a price-book ratio of 17.80, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.56, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 41.06 and a price-sales ratio of 16.07.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.72, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

Allianz Asset Management GmbH reduced their investment in NYSE:FCX by 8,961,683 shares. The trade had a 0.37% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $40.18.

On 08/14/2022, Freeport-McMoRan Inc traded for a price of $31.62 per share and a market cap of $45.19Bil. The stock has returned -16.27% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Freeport-McMoRan Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 9.61, a price-book ratio of 3.05, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 4.13 and a price-sales ratio of 1.92.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.81, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

During the quarter, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought 7,408,187 shares of NAS:EXC for a total holding of 9,531,604. The trade had a 0.36% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $47.02.

On 08/14/2022, Exelon Corp traded for a price of $46.17 per share and a market cap of $45.87Bil. The stock has returned 38.88% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Exelon Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 17.04, a price-book ratio of 1.91, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 7.43, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 8.48 and a price-sales ratio of 1.61.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.86, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

During the quarter, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought 915,322 shares of NYSE:AMT for a total holding of 1,458,194. The trade had a 0.25% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $250.93.

On 08/14/2022, American Tower Corp traded for a price of $277.72 per share and a market cap of $129.30Bil. The stock has returned 1.14% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, American Tower Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 45.68, a price-book ratio of 18.58, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 4.76, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 25.92 and a price-sales ratio of 12.42.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.93, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

The guru established a new position worth 3,850,000 shares in NYSE:SOLN, giving the stock a 0.22% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $54.91 during the quarter.

On 08/14/2022, Southern Co traded for a price of $56.16 per share and a market cap of $0.00Mil. The stock has returned 8.31% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Southern Co has a price-earnings ratio of 27.60, a price-book ratio of 2.89, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 7.89, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 14.72 and a price-sales ratio of 3.23.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.00, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

