Lodge Hill Capital, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 31 stocks valued at a total of $304.00Mil. The top holdings were WCC(6.87%), OLN(6.40%), and BKNG(6.04%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Lodge Hill Capital, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 290,000-share investment in NYSE:ST. Previously, the stock had a 7.03% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $46.11 during the quarter.

On 08/15/2022, Sensata Technologies Holding PLC traded for a price of $45.67 per share and a market cap of $7.09Bil. The stock has returned -24.30% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Sensata Technologies Holding PLC has a price-earnings ratio of 28.72, a price-book ratio of 2.35, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 31.91, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 12.13 and a price-sales ratio of 1.87.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.76, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

The guru established a new position worth 10,500 shares in NAS:BKNG, giving the stock a 6.04% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $2136.85 during the quarter.

On 08/15/2022, Booking Holdings Inc traded for a price of $2120.98 per share and a market cap of $84.22Bil. The stock has returned -3.29% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Booking Holdings Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 56.54, a price-book ratio of 21.28, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 27.72 and a price-sales ratio of 5.95.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.75, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

The guru established a new position worth 275,000 shares in NYSE:SEE, giving the stock a 5.22% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $63.17 during the quarter.

On 08/15/2022, Sealed Air Corp traded for a price of $58.66 per share and a market cap of $8.52Bil. The stock has returned -1.43% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Sealed Air Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 15.94, a price-book ratio of 42.66, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.30, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 10.76 and a price-sales ratio of 1.52.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.04, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

During the quarter, Lodge Hill Capital, LLC bought 115,000 shares of NYSE:WCC for a total holding of 195,000. The trade had a 4.05% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $123.34.

On 08/15/2022, WESCO International Inc traded for a price of $140.24 per share and a market cap of $7.12Bil. The stock has returned 19.04% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, WESCO International Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 11.60, a price-book ratio of 1.73, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.75, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 9.56 and a price-sales ratio of 0.37.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.11, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

Lodge Hill Capital, LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:HRB by 325,000 shares. The trade had a 4.04% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $30.79.

On 08/15/2022, H&R Block Inc traded for a price of $45.34 per share and a market cap of $7.24Bil. The stock has returned 80.27% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, H&R Block Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 13.10, a price-book ratio of 34.19, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 18.50, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 9.30 and a price-sales ratio of 2.17.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.54, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

