COBALT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, INC. recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 33 stocks valued at a total of $300.00Mil. The top holdings were CHK(12.84%), GLD(11.23%), and AR(9.35%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were COBALT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, INC.’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 570,000 shares in NYSE:AL, giving the stock a 6.35% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $38 during the quarter.

On 08/15/2022, Air Lease Corp traded for a price of $40.05 per share and a market cap of $4.44Bil. The stock has returned -6.31% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Air Lease Corp has a price-book ratio of 0.69, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 25.75 and a price-sales ratio of 2.00.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.83, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

During the quarter, COBALT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, INC. bought 205,000 shares of NAS:CHK for a total holding of 475,000. The trade had a 5.54% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $90.29.

On 08/15/2022, Chesapeake Energy Corp traded for a price of $98.21 per share and a market cap of $11.87Bil. The stock has returned 75.31% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Chesapeake Energy Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 10.26, a price-book ratio of 2.06, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.65 and a price-sales ratio of 2.59.

The guru established a new position worth 120,000 shares in NYSE:CCK, giving the stock a 3.69% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $107.17 during the quarter.

On 08/15/2022, Crown Holdings Inc traded for a price of $100.13 per share and a market cap of $12.13Bil. The stock has returned -6.63% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Crown Holdings Inc has a price-book ratio of 6.98, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 46.72 and a price-sales ratio of 0.99.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.75, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

The guru sold out of their 250,000-share investment in NYSE:TOL. Previously, the stock had a 3.55% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $46.79 during the quarter.

On 08/15/2022, Toll Brothers Inc traded for a price of $50.04 per share and a market cap of $5.75Bil. The stock has returned -16.44% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Toll Brothers Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 6.27, a price-book ratio of 1.08, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.31, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 6.47 and a price-sales ratio of 0.66.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.74, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

The guru sold out of their 300,000-share investment in NYSE:EQT. Previously, the stock had a 3.12% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $41.12 during the quarter.

On 08/15/2022, EQT Corp traded for a price of $46.19 per share and a market cap of $17.09Bil. The stock has returned 148.61% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, EQT Corp has a price-book ratio of 1.88, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 19.73 and a price-sales ratio of 1.68.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.39, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

