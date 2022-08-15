NEEDHAM INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 122 stocks valued at a total of $535.00Mil. The top holdings were ENTG(4.50%), FORM(3.58%), and TMO(3.50%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were NEEDHAM INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 618,000 shares in STU:QH9, giving the stock a 2.03% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of €16.84 during the quarter.

On 08/15/2022, Adtran Inc traded for a price of €23.64 per share and a market cap of €1.89Bil. The stock has returned 22.25% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Adtran Inc has a price-book ratio of 3.45, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 1212.10 and a price-sales ratio of 1.94.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.25, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

The guru sold out of their 618,000-share investment in NAS:ADTN. Previously, the stock had a 1.65% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $18.11 during the quarter.

On 08/15/2022, Adtran Inc traded for a price of $24.49 per share and a market cap of $1.90Bil. The stock has returned 6.02% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Adtran Inc has a price-book ratio of 3.45, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 1212.10 and a price-sales ratio of 1.94.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.25, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

During the quarter, NEEDHAM INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC bought 1,000,000 shares of NAS:INFN for a total holding of 2,100,000. The trade had a 1% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $6.44.

On 08/15/2022, Infinera Corp traded for a price of $5.63 per share and a market cap of $1.22Bil. The stock has returned -36.53% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Infinera Corp has a price-book ratio of 10.45, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -44.59 and a price-sales ratio of 0.82.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.73, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

During the quarter, NEEDHAM INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC bought 365,000 shares of NAS:UPLD for a total holding of 435,000. The trade had a 0.99% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $14.65.

On 08/15/2022, Upland Software Inc traded for a price of $11.35 per share and a market cap of $359.03Mil. The stock has returned -70.44% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Upland Software Inc has a price-book ratio of 1.15, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 32.41 and a price-sales ratio of 1.13.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.32, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

NEEDHAM INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC reduced their investment in NAS:IIVI by 89,000 shares. The trade had a 0.93% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $61.15.

On 08/15/2022, II-VI Inc traded for a price of $52.94 per share and a market cap of $6.86Bil. The stock has returned -17.13% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, II-VI Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 29.25, a price-book ratio of 1.77, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.07, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 11.37 and a price-sales ratio of 1.90.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.89, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

