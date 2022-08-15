Avalon Global Asset Management LLC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 41 stocks valued at a total of $329.00Mil. The top holdings were PANW(3.99%), CRWD(3.99%), and NOW(3.99%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Avalon Global Asset Management LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 60,000-share investment in NYSE:SNOW. Previously, the stock had a 3.19% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $159.54 during the quarter.

On 08/15/2022, Snowflake Inc traded for a price of $168.68 per share and a market cap of $53.66Bil. The stock has returned -41.08% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10. There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s profitability rating.

In terms of valuation, Snowflake Inc has a price-book ratio of 9.82, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -74.54 and a price-sales ratio of 36.63.

The guru sold out of their 59,900-share investment in NAS:PYPL. Previously, the stock had a 1.61% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $87.21 during the quarter.

On 08/15/2022, PayPal Holdings Inc traded for a price of $101.1 per share and a market cap of $116.92Bil. The stock has returned -63.18% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, PayPal Holdings Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 58.10, a price-book ratio of 5.91, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.54, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 28.71 and a price-sales ratio of 4.50.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.31, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

The guru sold out of their 55,000-share investment in NYSE:CTLT. Previously, the stock had a 1.41% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $101.97 during the quarter.

On 08/15/2022, Catalent Inc traded for a price of $109.97 per share and a market cap of $19.71Bil. The stock has returned -8.58% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Catalent Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 39.84, a price-book ratio of 4.25, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.57, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 21.15 and a price-sales ratio of 4.11.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.96, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

The guru established a new position worth 22,500 shares in NAS:ISRG, giving the stock a 1.37% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $235.67 during the quarter.

On 08/15/2022, Intuitive Surgical Inc traded for a price of $238.37 per share and a market cap of $85.12Bil. The stock has returned -28.49% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 10 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Intuitive Surgical Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 60.65, a price-book ratio of 7.08, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 5.18, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 39.72 and a price-sales ratio of 14.64.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.78, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

The guru established a new position worth 15,000 shares in NYSE:PH, giving the stock a 1.12% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $267.86 during the quarter.

On 08/15/2022, Parker Hannifin Corp traded for a price of $308 per share and a market cap of $39.54Bil. The stock has returned 6.04% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Parker Hannifin Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 30.56, a price-book ratio of 4.47, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 4.30, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 20.67 and a price-sales ratio of 2.53.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.08, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

