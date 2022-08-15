Permit Capital, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

ONE TOWER BRIDGE, 100 FRONT ST., STE 900 WEST CONSHOHOCKEN, PA 19428

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 28 stocks valued at a total of $329.00Mil. The top holdings were SBAC(60.41%), CVS(4.02%), and GOOG(3.94%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Permit Capital, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

Permit Capital, LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:CVS by 24,000 shares. The trade had a 0.65% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $97.65.

On 08/15/2022, CVS Health Corp traded for a price of $106.39 per share and a market cap of $139.67Bil. The stock has returned 27.48% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, CVS Health Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 17.30, a price-book ratio of 1.86, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.33, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 11.39 and a price-sales ratio of 0.46.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.22, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

During the quarter, Permit Capital, LLC bought 14,000 shares of NAS:META for a total holding of 43,000. The trade had a 0.63% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $193.38.

On 08/15/2022, Meta Platforms Inc traded for a price of $180.5 per share and a market cap of $485.10Bil. The stock has returned -50.23% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Meta Platforms Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 14.95, a price-book ratio of 3.87, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.56, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 9.59 and a price-sales ratio of 4.20.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.47, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

During the quarter, Permit Capital, LLC bought 100,000 shares of NAS:DISH for a total holding of 308,000. The trade had a 0.55% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $24.36.

On 08/15/2022, DISH Network Corp traded for a price of $20.11 per share and a market cap of $10.66Bil. The stock has returned -53.35% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, DISH Network Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 6.21, a price-book ratio of 0.64, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 8.99 and a price-sales ratio of 0.73.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.54, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

During the quarter, Permit Capital, LLC bought 17,000 shares of NAS:EXPE for a total holding of 35,000. The trade had a 0.49% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $142.45.

On 08/15/2022, Expedia Group Inc traded for a price of $113.51 per share and a market cap of $17.88Bil. The stock has returned -24.49% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Expedia Group Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 56.47, a price-book ratio of 9.36, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 11.26 and a price-sales ratio of 1.67.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.77, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

During the quarter, Permit Capital, LLC bought 21,000 shares of NAS:PYPL for a total holding of 75,000. The trade had a 0.45% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $87.21.

On 08/15/2022, PayPal Holdings Inc traded for a price of $101.1 per share and a market cap of $116.92Bil. The stock has returned -63.18% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, PayPal Holdings Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 58.10, a price-book ratio of 5.91, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.54, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 28.71 and a price-sales ratio of 4.50.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.31, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

