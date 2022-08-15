PIPER SANDLER & CO. recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 28 stocks valued at a total of $10.00Mil. The top holdings were DTP(49.89%), CHNGU(16.41%), and HYG(2.54%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were PIPER SANDLER & CO.’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 13,427-share investment in NYSE:DHRpA.PFD. Previously, the stock had a 57.21% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $1935.82 during the quarter.

On 08/15/2022, Danaher Corp traded for a price of $1841.01 per share and a market cap of $0.00Mil. The stock has returned 17.00% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Danaher Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 35.07, a price-book ratio of 4.82, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.86, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 23.15 and a price-sales ratio of 7.10.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.00, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

During the quarter, PIPER SANDLER & CO. bought 74,929 shares of NYSE:DTP for a total holding of 98,653. The trade had a 37.89% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $52.25.

On 08/15/2022, DTE Energy Co traded for a price of $52.09 per share and a market cap of $0.00Mil. The stock has returned 0.58% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, DTE Energy Co has a price-earnings ratio of 34.42, a price-book ratio of 3.05, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 16.60 and a price-sales ratio of 1.47.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.00, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

The guru sold out of their 133,447-share investment in NYSE:AVTRpA.PFD. Previously, the stock had a 30.07% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $95.19 during the quarter.

On 08/15/2022, Avantor Inc traded for a price of $90.81 per share and a market cap of $0.00Mil. The stock has returned -0.47% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Avantor Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 30.71, a price-book ratio of 4.31, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 17.66 and a price-sales ratio of 2.42.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.00, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

The guru established a new position worth 22,576 shares in NAS:CHNGU, giving the stock a 16.41% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $75.31 during the quarter.

On 08/15/2022, Change Healthcare Inc traded for a price of $73.71 per share and a market cap of $0.00Mil. The stock has returned -2.27% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Change Healthcare Inc has a price-book ratio of 2.44, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 15.77 and a price-sales ratio of 2.28.

The guru sold out of their 70,000-share investment in ARCA:VRP. Previously, the stock had a 3.73% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $22.99 during the quarter.

On 08/15/2022, Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF traded for a price of $23.67 per share and a market cap of $1.96Bil. The stock has returned -6.29% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

