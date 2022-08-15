BLOOM TREE PARTNERS, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 133 stocks valued at a total of $427.00Mil. The top holdings were ESTC(8.97%), AMZN(6.88%), and CRM(6.11%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were BLOOM TREE PARTNERS, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 547,700-share investment in NAS:ACGL. Previously, the stock had a 4.19% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $46.39 during the quarter.

On 08/15/2022, Arch Capital Group Ltd traded for a price of $47.04 per share and a market cap of $17.36Bil. The stock has returned 12.91% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Arch Capital Group Ltd has a price-earnings ratio of 11.53, a price-book ratio of 1.50, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.55, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 11.48 and a price-sales ratio of 2.15.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.07, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

The guru sold out of their 369,814-share investment in NYSE:PLAN. Previously, the stock had a 3.8% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $64.77 during the quarter.

On 08/15/2022, Anaplan Inc traded for a price of $63.73 per share and a market cap of $9.59Bil. The stock has returned 16.85% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Anaplan Inc has a price-book ratio of 38.93, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -51.13 and a price-sales ratio of 14.91.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.82, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

BLOOM TREE PARTNERS, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:MSFT by 52,751 shares. The trade had a 2.57% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $271.99.

On 08/15/2022, Microsoft Corp traded for a price of $291.91 per share and a market cap of $2,177.03Bil. The stock has returned 1.56% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Microsoft Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 30.28, a price-book ratio of 13.08, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.47, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 21.28 and a price-sales ratio of 11.10.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.96, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

The guru sold out of their 157,325-share investment in NYSE:FIS. Previously, the stock had a 2.5% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $99.35 during the quarter.

On 08/15/2022, Fidelity National Information Services Inc traded for a price of $102.12 per share and a market cap of $62.09Bil. The stock has returned -22.44% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Fidelity National Information Services Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 74.00, a price-book ratio of 1.34, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 14.59 and a price-sales ratio of 4.36.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.74, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

During the quarter, BLOOM TREE PARTNERS, LLC bought 4,851 shares of NAS:GOOG for a total holding of 212,140. The trade had a 2.49% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $118.5.

On 08/15/2022, Alphabet Inc traded for a price of $122.65 per share and a market cap of $1,593.17Bil. The stock has returned -11.37% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Alphabet Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 22.63, a price-book ratio of 6.23, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.85, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 14.94 and a price-sales ratio of 5.95.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.90, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

