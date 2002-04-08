MELBOURNE, Australia, Aug. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Opthea Limited (ASX:OPT; OPT) (Opthea), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapies to treat highly prevalent and progressive retinal diseases, is pleased to confirm it has received binding commitments for a successful two-tranche placement (Placement) of new fully paid ordinary shares (New Shares) to institutional investors to raise approximately US$90 million1 (A$128.57 million) at a price of A$1.15 per New Share (Placement Price), which represents a 12.6% discount to the 10-day Volume-Weighted Average Price (VWAP) as of 10 August 2022.



As noted in Opthea’s announcement today, Opthea has entered into a non-dilutive financing arrangement for up to US$170 million with Carlyle and Abingworth, in collaboration with their recently formed development company Launch Therapeutics, of which US$50 million will be paid shortly after Opthea receives the proceeds from the first tranche of the Placement, with the remainder being funded in two additional future tranches.

Dr Megan Baldwin, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of Opthea commented “This well supported placement has seen a high level of demand from existing and new institutional investors, including large global and US-based funds. We appreciate the strong support from our current shareholders and are delighted to be welcoming several leading new institutional investors to the register. This successful equity raising in conjunction with the large non-dilutive financing from funds managed by Carlyle and Abingworth, in collaboration with Launch Tx, represents a tremendous achievement for Opthea. Together these financings further validate our strategy to develop OPT-302 as a differentiated therapeutic with the potential to improve patient outcomes in retinal diseases including wet age-related macular degeneration.”

Details of the Placement are as follows:

Tranche 1 of the Placement of 52.8 million New Shares for gross proceeds of US$42.5 million 1 (A$60.75 million) will be issued pursuant to Opthea’s placement capacity under ASX Listing Rule 7.1, and is expected to settle on or about August 24, 2022; and





(A$60.75 million) will be issued pursuant to Opthea’s placement capacity under ASX Listing Rule 7.1, and is expected to settle on or about August 24, 2022; and Tranche 2 of the Placement of 59 million New Shares for gross proceeds of US$47.5 million1 (A$67.82 million) will be issued subject to and conditional upon shareholder approval at a general meeting scheduled to take place on 26 September 2022 (Australian Eastern Standard Time (AEST)) and expected to settle shortly after approval at such meeting. To this end, Opthea will shortly issue a Notice of Meeting to its shareholders to convene this general meeting of the company.



New shares issued under the Placement will rank pari passu with existing Opthea fully paid ordinary shares from their date of issue. The Company received high levels of interest from both existing institutional shareholders and new investors.

Opthea will also offer eligible Opthea shareholders, being shareholders who had a registered address in Australia or New Zealand on Opthea’s register at 7.00pm AEST on Friday, 12 August 2022, the opportunity to apply for up to A$30,000 of New Shares free of any brokerage, commission and transaction costs in accordance with a share purchase plan (SPP). The SPP will be priced at the Placement Price. Full details of the SPP will be set out in the SPP Offer Booklet, which will be released to the ASX and made available to eligible shareholders in Australia and New Zealand (and such other jurisdictions as may be indicated in the SPP Offer Booklet) later in August. The SPP will not be underwritten and is expected to raise up to A$5 million2.

The proceeds of the Placement and SPP, together with proceeds from the non-dilutive financing arrangement and cash on hand, will be used to:

Continue advancing Phase 3 clinical trials of OPT-302 for the treatment of wet AMD through topline data readout, and to fund pre-commercialization activities, including commercial scale manufacturing, team build and market shaping; and





Provide additional working capital post the Phase 3 trial topline data readout (expected to be mid-CY24).



MST Financial (Australia) and Jefferies LLC (U.S.) acted as Joint Lead Managers on the Placement.

Additional details regarding the transactions described in this release and related operational updates will be included in a Report on Form 6-K, which Opthea will furnish separately with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and the contents of which will be lodged with ASX in a separate announcement.

