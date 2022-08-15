Bandera Partners LLC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

50 Broad Street, Suite 1820 New York, NY 10004

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 17 stocks valued at a total of $254.00Mil. The top holdings were TWTR(14.59%), JYNT(12.95%), and SGU(12.50%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Bandera Partners LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Bandera Partners LLC bought 4,444 shares of NAS:RBCN for a total holding of 262,700. The trade had a 0.02% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $9.1003.

On 08/15/2022, Rubicon Technology Inc traded for a price of $16.6321 per share and a market cap of $40.69Mil. The stock has returned 78.65% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 10 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Rubicon Technology Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 69.30, a price-book ratio of 1.36, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.00, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -72.39 and a price-sales ratio of 8.96.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.35, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

During the quarter, Bandera Partners LLC bought 1,150,000 shares of NAS:JYNT for a total holding of 2,150,000. The trade had a 6.93% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $22.55.

On 08/15/2022, The Joint Corp traded for a price of $22.53 per share and a market cap of $326.57Mil. The stock has returned -76.58% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, The Joint Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 150.20, a price-book ratio of 10.72, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 40.01 and a price-sales ratio of 3.68.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.56, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

The guru sold out of their 850,000-share investment in NYSE:PSTH. Previously, the stock had a 5.03% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $19.89 during the quarter.

On 08/15/2022, Pershing Square Tontine Holdings Ltd traded for a price of $20.14 per share and a market cap of $4.03Bil. The stock has returned -2.04% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 10 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Pershing Square Tontine Holdings Ltd has a price-earnings ratio of 5.44, a price-book ratio of 1.08 and a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -2732.38.

The guru sold out of their 1,049,432-share investment in NAS:VWTR. Previously, the stock had a 4.82% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $15.91 during the quarter.

On 08/15/2022, Vidler Water Resources Inc traded for a price of $15.75 per share and a market cap of $288.22Mil. The stock has returned 46.51% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Vidler Water Resources Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 9.38, a price-book ratio of 1.39, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 20.62 and a price-sales ratio of 10.74.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.96, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

During the quarter, Bandera Partners LLC bought 5,000 shares of NAS:GOOG for a total holding of 209,600. The trade had a 4.3% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $118.5.

On 08/15/2022, Alphabet Inc traded for a price of $122.65 per share and a market cap of $1,593.17Bil. The stock has returned -11.37% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Alphabet Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 22.63, a price-book ratio of 6.23, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.85, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 14.94 and a price-sales ratio of 5.95.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.90, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.