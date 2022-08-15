SUN VALLEY GOLD LLC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 10 stocks valued at a total of $140.00Mil. The top holdings were PPTA(13.66%), SII(13.15%), and GSV(12.87%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were SUN VALLEY GOLD LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 5,153,243-share investment in NYSE:IAG. Previously, the stock had a 9.29% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $2.53 during the quarter.

On 08/15/2022, Iamgold Corp traded for a price of $1.46 per share and a market cap of $697.87Mil. The stock has returned -37.87% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Iamgold Corp has a price-book ratio of 0.31, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 14.78 and a price-sales ratio of 0.55.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.43, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

The guru established a new position worth 2,308,324 shares in AMEX:MMX, giving the stock a 7.16% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $4.55 during the quarter.

On 08/15/2022, Maverix Metals Inc traded for a price of $3.96 per share and a market cap of $582.86Mil. The stock has returned -13.58% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Maverix Metals Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 44.69, a price-book ratio of 1.57, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 14.66 and a price-sales ratio of 10.14.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.70, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

During the quarter, SUN VALLEY GOLD LLC bought 7,905,877 shares of AMEX:GSV for a total holding of 56,481,892. The trade had a 1.8% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $0.4.

On 08/15/2022, Gold Standard Ventures Corp traded for a price of $0.402 per share and a market cap of $155.95Mil. The stock has returned -20.91% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 2 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Gold Standard Ventures Corp has a price-book ratio of 0.71 and a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -19.61.

During the quarter, SUN VALLEY GOLD LLC bought 647,547 shares of NAS:PPTA for a total holding of 5,793,273. The trade had a 1.53% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $3.6.

On 08/15/2022, Perpetua Resources Corp traded for a price of $2.79 per share and a market cap of $173.18Mil. The stock has returned -51.22% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 2 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Perpetua Resources Corp has a price-book ratio of 1.65 and a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -3.62.

The guru sold out of their 5,031,294-share investment in NYSE:AGI. Previously, the stock had a 18.19% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $7.52 during the quarter.

On 08/15/2022, Alamos Gold Inc traded for a price of $8.12 per share and a market cap of $3.18Bil. The stock has returned 9.02% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Alamos Gold Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 62.04, a price-book ratio of 1.17, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 10.88, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 10.58 and a price-sales ratio of 4.12.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.05, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

